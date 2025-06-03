"I'm all about redemption" - 3x WNBA champ Candace Parker offers veteran insight to Pacers & OKC Thunder ahead of NBA Finals

Candace Parker summed up what the 2024-25 NBA Finals are all about for stars Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It's a redemption story, according to the WNBA legend.

Parke, a three-time WNBA champion, spoke to Andraya Carter on NBA Today on Monday. The ESPN host asked for her message for both teams ahead of the NBA Finals.

"I believe basketball is a game of momentum and in the words of coach [Pat] Summitt, "offense sells tickets, defense wins games and rebounding wins championships," Parker said. "So, I believe the team that's most physical, that imposes their will, will come on top."

However, Parker shifted her focus to what it meant for both Haliburton and SGA to win the NBA title.

"I am all about redemption," Parker added. "Think about it, SGA, everyone is talking about can he lead his team back to the Finals and then with Tyrese Haliburton, you talk about that story, of being overrated, undervalued and didn't play on Team USA."

Gilgeous-Alexander won his first MVP award this season after leading the Thunder to the best record in the league. Meanwhile, Haliburton has been starring in the postseason after being voted as the most "overrated" player by his peers.

The Indiana Pacers (2nd) have a slight edge over the OKC Thunder (3rd) in offensive rating. However, there is a stark difference between the teams when it comes to defense and rebounding.

The Thunder have the best defensive team in the playoffs, compared to the Pacers, who are ninth. Moreover, the Thunder team is 4th in total rebounding, while the Pacers are 13th.

The Thunder are the favorites to win the NBA Finals; BetMGM has OKC's odds at -400 vs. Pacers at +310.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton favorites to win NBA Finals MVP

As the stars of their respective teams, it's no surprise that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton are the clear favorites to win the NBA Finals MVP award. DraftKings Sportsbook has SGA priced at -600 to win, while Haliburton is +750.

SGA won the Western Conference Finals MVP after averaging 31 points and eight assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam beat out his Pacers teammate Haliburton for the award in the East. Siakam is +1,600 to win Finals MVP.

