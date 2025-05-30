Scottie Scheffler makes a hilarious pick when asked which team he wants to see winning the NBA Finals

Scottie Scheffler was asked which team he wanted to see win the NBA finals this year. With the Oklahoma City Thunder already in the finals, there is only one more spot left to fill, with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers in contention.

Ad

After his round at the Memorial Tournament, Scheffler was asked whether he was following the NBA Playoffs this season, he replied (via the PGA Tour on X):

"No, not since the Mavs didn't make it."

When asked which team he could see winning the finals, the Dallas-resident hilariously answered:

"The (Dallas) Mavericks"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are in contention to advance from the Eastern Conference to the NBA finals in June. The qualifying team will go against Oklahoma City Thunder in the final round.

On the golf front, Scottie Scheffler is currently competing at the Memorial Tournament. He is placed fourth in the standings after the culmination of Round 2. Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor are leading the standings at the moment.

Ad

"It's a very challenging golf course" - Scottie Scheffler on Muirfield

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 Memorial Tournament - Second Round (Source: Imagn)

Muirfield, Ohio experienced heavy rainfall in the days leading up to the Memorial Tournament. The weather pattern has continued well into this week as well.

Ad

After Round 2 on Friday (May 30), Scottie Scheffler was asked how tough the conditions were on the course given the rain and the cold. He answered via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, I mean, the golf course is playing really long. It's a very challenging golf course. When the rough gets this wet, any time you hit it in the rough, the lies are going to be really bad and it's going to be really challenging. So it's definitely important to keep the ball in play and try and stay dry."

Ad

The World no. 1 posted five birdies, one bogey, and a double bogey in Round 2 to score 2-under 70. His total score at the moment is 4-under. Leaderboard toppers Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor are three strokes ahead of him.

Scheffler talked about his second round performance in the press interview on Friday (May 30).

"Yeah, solid day. If I holed a few more putts probably would have been a little bit of a different score. I felt like I was hitting my lines out there and did a good job of -- hit lot more fairways today. Definitely felt better with my ball striking. So overall, 2-under in these conditions was definitely not a bad score today,"

In his opening round on Thursday (May 29), Scheffler had hit four birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 2-under 70.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.