How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Modified May 30, 2025 20:01 GMT
PGA: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Second Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler put together a composed second round at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, carding a two-under-par 70 to remain firmly in contention heading into the weekend.

Ad

Starting on the front nine, Scheffler opened with a birdie at the par-4 1st, immediately moving into red figures. He followed with solid play over the next two holes, adding another birdie at the par-4 3rd. After a par at the 4th, he picked up a shot at the par-5 5th to go three-under on the day.

Scottie Scheffler kept the momentum with pars on holes 6 through 9, making the turn at three-under 33. On the back nine, however, he ran into early trouble at the par-4 10th, where he made a double bogey—his only major blemish of the round. He bounced back quickly with a par at the 11th and then an impressive birdie at the par-3 12th, regaining some lost ground.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A run of pars followed through the 13th and 14th, before Scottie Scheffler dropped a shot at the par-5 15th. He closed with steady play on the final three holes—paring 16, 17, and 18—to finish the back nine at one-over 37. His round of 70 brought his two-day total to six under par, putting him in a strong position for the weekend.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the opening round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Scottie Scheffler opened his 2025 Memorial Tournament with a two-under-par 70, putting together a steady and composed performance at Muirfield Village. Starting on the front nine, Scheffler made pars on his first four holes, including a clean three at the par-3 4th.

Ad

He picked up his first birdie of the round at the par-5 5th, moving to one under. A bogey followed at the par-4 6th, but he quickly responded with a birdie on the par-5 7th. He then carded back-to-back pars on the 8th and 9th to complete the opening nine in 35 strokes, one under par.

On the back nine, Scottie Scheffler maintained a solid rhythm. He made par on the 10th and 11th before reaching the par-3 12th, where he continued his consistent play. At the par-4 13th, he dropped a shot, briefly returning to even par.

Ad

However, he answered right back with a birdie at the 14th and kept the momentum going. A birdie on the 16th brought him to two under, which he held through the final two holes, making pars at both 17 and 18. His back-nine 35 gave him a total of 70, keeping him well-positioned after the first round.

Do you think the World No. 1 will be able to grab his second victory of the season this Sunday at the Muirfield Village? Let us know in the comments section below!

About the author
Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications