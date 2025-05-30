How did Scottie Scheffler perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Scottie Scheffler put together a composed second round at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, carding a two-under-par 70 to remain firmly in contention heading into the weekend.

Starting on the front nine, Scheffler opened with a birdie at the par-4 1st, immediately moving into red figures. He followed with solid play over the next two holes, adding another birdie at the par-4 3rd. After a par at the 4th, he picked up a shot at the par-5 5th to go three-under on the day.

Scottie Scheffler kept the momentum with pars on holes 6 through 9, making the turn at three-under 33. On the back nine, however, he ran into early trouble at the par-4 10th, where he made a double bogey—his only major blemish of the round. He bounced back quickly with a par at the 11th and then an impressive birdie at the par-3 12th, regaining some lost ground.

A run of pars followed through the 13th and 14th, before Scottie Scheffler dropped a shot at the par-5 15th. He closed with steady play on the final three holes—paring 16, 17, and 18—to finish the back nine at one-over 37. His round of 70 brought his two-day total to six under par, putting him in a strong position for the weekend.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the opening round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Scottie Scheffler opened his 2025 Memorial Tournament with a two-under-par 70, putting together a steady and composed performance at Muirfield Village. Starting on the front nine, Scheffler made pars on his first four holes, including a clean three at the par-3 4th.

He picked up his first birdie of the round at the par-5 5th, moving to one under. A bogey followed at the par-4 6th, but he quickly responded with a birdie on the par-5 7th. He then carded back-to-back pars on the 8th and 9th to complete the opening nine in 35 strokes, one under par.

On the back nine, Scottie Scheffler maintained a solid rhythm. He made par on the 10th and 11th before reaching the par-3 12th, where he continued his consistent play. At the par-4 13th, he dropped a shot, briefly returning to even par.

However, he answered right back with a birdie at the 14th and kept the momentum going. A birdie on the 16th brought him to two under, which he held through the final two holes, making pars at both 17 and 18. His back-nine 35 gave him a total of 70, keeping him well-positioned after the first round.

Do you think the World No. 1 will be able to grab his second victory of the season this Sunday at the Muirfield Village? Let us know in the comments section below!

