Caitlin Clark missed the chance to draft Napheesa Collier's Minnesota Lynx teammate Courtney Williams to her All-Star squad on Tuesday. Clark and Collier selected their rosters ahead of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, set to take place on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

While Team Clark boasts a stacked lineup, the captain had one major regret - missing out on Williams. Williams, currently on a two-year, $355,000 deal, was snatched up by Collier as the first pick among the reserves. Clark was disappointed and made a heartfelt plea to Williams, jokingly asking her to at least let her join her livestream.

"I'm sad, I wanted to be on her live stream," Clark said. "Maybe she'll still let me on her live stream."

Chloe Peterson @chloepeterson67 LINK Caitlin Clark after Napheesa Collier picks her Lynx teammate, Courtney Williams, as the first pick of the reserves: "I'm sad, I wanted to be on her live stream. Maybe she'll still let me on her live stream."

Courtney Williams runs a highly successful Twitch channel called "Studbudz" alongside her teammate Natasha Hiedeman. The stream has surged in popularity in recent weeks, thanks to the duo’s candid conversations, humor and lighthearted trolling of fellow WNBA players. The channel has already amassed over 15,000 followers.

Although Caitlin Clark missed the chance to draft Williams to her All-Star team, her wish to appear on the popular stream is likely to come true. Williams wasted no time responding to Clark’s shoutout on national television, assuring fans that she’ll make sure the Indiana Fever star joins them on the stream soon.

Courtney Williams knows Caitlin Clark's worth on Indiana Fever

Earlier this season, Courtney Williams made a solid statement, saying that Caitlin Clark transforms the Indiana Fever into a completely different and far more dangerous team. Her comments came while the former Iowa standout was sidelined with a quad strain.

Williams' words were quickly validated when Clark returned to action and delivered a stellar 31-point performance against the New York Liberty. The Minnesota Lynx guard didn't miss the chance to double down on her stance, firing back at Clark’s critics and reaffirming her belief that the star guard significantly elevates the Fever’s game.

Meanwhile, both Clark and Williams are set to take the court on Wednesday. Clark will make her much-anticipated return after missing four games due to a left groin injury as the Fever face off against the Golden State Valkyries. Williams, on the other hand, will suit up for the Lynx in a crucial matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.

