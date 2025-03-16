"I'm trying to be Juwanna Mann": Nick Young & $16,000,000 ex-NBA player hilariously shoot their shot at Sparks' male tryout option 

Former NBA players Nick Young and Brandon Jennings reacted to Thursday's LA Sparks announcement. The team said they would hold tryouts for male practice players. The Sparks’ announcement drew a ton of reactions.

Young and Jennings gave hilarious responses during an appearance on Thursday's episode of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast.

“I'm gonna make the team. I'm gonna wear a lace front," Young said. “I'm trying to be Juwanna [Mann].”

This is in reference to 2002 comedy sports film "Juwanna Mann" where "a star basketball player decides to dress up as a woman and join the women's professional basketball league," according to IMDb.

Others on the podcast emphasized that the tryout wasn’t for the actual Sparks team. But, Young couldn’t care less and said:

“S***, for me it is. I'm coming with a lace front,” Young said. "You ain't got to worry about being dunked on. You know when you see somebody coming down the lane? Man, get that s*** out of here."

Brandon Jennings, who is worth $16 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, chimed in, saying:

“I’m making the practice squad, I swear to god.”

Arenas’ host asked former Sparks guard, Lexi Brown, how she would react if Jennings and Young showed up for the Sparks’ tryout while she was on the team. She answered:

“Get out. Get out. H*ll no.”

Gilbert Arenas says Nick Young had the potential to be as great as Kobe Bryant

People say a lot of things about Nick Young's time in the NBA, some talk about his feud with D'Angelo Russell while others appreciate his range and skills on the court.

However, Gilbert Arenas sees something special in Young, that no one else does. On the January 23 episode of his podcast, Arenas compared Young to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

"He's the only person in this league that if you say, follow up everything that Kobe does on that court, he can mimic it to the tee. Nick Young had a 42-inch vertical," Arenas said.

Young spent 13 seasons in the NBA playing 720 games. He averaged 11.4 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds. Young also won an NBA championship in 2018 with the Golden State Warriors.

He then went to the Denver Nuggets for a season before hanging up his boots.

