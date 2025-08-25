"I'm trying to be on the winning team": Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole makes major admission on Cameron Brink & Co. amid tumultuous season

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, has spent a lot of time around athletes and covering sports. While Nicole has seen the NFL and the NBA make billions in revenue, the WNBA has yet to reach those figures.
The "Special Forces" TV star revealed on Saturday that she is a fan of the LA Sparks. Nicole highlighted that despite Cameron Brink and Co. struggling in the 2025 season, she continues to attend games.
"That's big though," Nicole said (26;10), via "The Pre-Game" podcast. "Actually showing up and going to games though because LA culture is like, 'Oh, I want to go to a Laker game.' I don't play about that Sparks games."
"I'm trying to go. We haven't been winning very much. Yeah. You know, I'm trying to be on the winning team, but it's OK. I'm going to show up."
Nicole added that it was important for fans show up to games because it helps promote the league.
"But I think that that is overlooked portion of the game is like, yes, we support women's basketball, but actually showing up, putting bodies in seats makes a difference," Nicole said. "People need to do that."
The Sparks have played better recently, going 6-4 in their last 10. They are the ninth seed after 35 games and pushing for a playoff berth.
Kayla Nicole gets honest about the PR impact of green dild*s thrown during WNBA games
Some WNBA games in the last few weeks were interrupted due to unusual fan behavior. Multiple games involving the Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever and the Golden State Valkyries were halted due to dild*s thrown from the stands.
While the WNBA has experienced a massive increase in attendance and viewership, green dild*s being thrown during games made the biggest headlines. Although it increased social media engagement, it also brought negative attention to the league.
However, reality TV star Kayla Nicole had a different take on the issue.
"Granted, I'm not going to say that has increased the viewership, but I think that like what people tell you in PR, is like, 'No press is bad press,'" Nicole said on Saturday (25;10), via "The Pre-Game" podcast. "Like anytime anybody is talking about you, it's good, it sucks. But that is a reality of the business though. For real."
Her guest, Ty Young, added that these incidents brought more people to watch games to find out what happens. She highlighted that it also allowed fans to see the talent in the league.