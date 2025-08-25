"I'm trying to be on the winning team": Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole makes major admission on Cameron Brink & Co. amid tumultuous season

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, has spent a lot of time around athletes and covering sports. While Nicole has seen the NFL and the NBA make billions in revenue, the WNBA has yet to reach those figures.

Ad

The "Special Forces" TV star revealed on Saturday that she is a fan of the LA Sparks. Nicole highlighted that despite Cameron Brink and Co. struggling in the 2025 season, she continues to attend games.

"That's big though," Nicole said (26;10), via "The Pre-Game" podcast. "Actually showing up and going to games though because LA culture is like, 'Oh, I want to go to a Laker game.' I don't play about that Sparks games."

Ad

Trending

"I'm trying to go. We haven't been winning very much. Yeah. You know, I'm trying to be on the winning team, but it's OK. I'm going to show up."

Nicole added that it was important for fans show up to games because it helps promote the league.

"But I think that that is overlooked portion of the game is like, yes, we support women's basketball, but actually showing up, putting bodies in seats makes a difference," Nicole said. "People need to do that."

Ad

Ad

The Sparks have played better recently, going 6-4 in their last 10. They are the ninth seed after 35 games and pushing for a playoff berth.

Kayla Nicole gets honest about the PR impact of green dild*s thrown during WNBA games

Some WNBA games in the last few weeks were interrupted due to unusual fan behavior. Multiple games involving the Chicago Sky, Indiana Fever and the Golden State Valkyries were halted due to dild*s thrown from the stands.

Ad

While the WNBA has experienced a massive increase in attendance and viewership, green dild*s being thrown during games made the biggest headlines. Although it increased social media engagement, it also brought negative attention to the league.

However, reality TV star Kayla Nicole had a different take on the issue.

"Granted, I'm not going to say that has increased the viewership, but I think that like what people tell you in PR, is like, 'No press is bad press,'" Nicole said on Saturday (25;10), via "The Pre-Game" podcast. "Like anytime anybody is talking about you, it's good, it sucks. But that is a reality of the business though. For real."

Her guest, Ty Young, added that these incidents brought more people to watch games to find out what happens. She highlighted that it also allowed fans to see the talent in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More