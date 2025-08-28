  • home icon
"I'ma break my bank": Caitlin Clark fans hyped as Fever superstar appears in brand new Stanley tumbler ad

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 28, 2025 17:32 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark fans hyped as Fever superstar appears in brand new Stanley tumbler ad (image credit: getty)

Caitlin Clark fans might have to start making space for more Clark-related merchandise on their shelves. The Fever guard has been on a roll this week. Clark dropped the trailer for the logo of her first signature sneakers on Tuesday, and she was featured in a collaboration with Stanley on Thursday.

An X user posted the promotional video, and fans shared their reactions in the comments section.

"Ima break my bank but these look good 😭😭," a fan wrote.
"Okay I need all of this . F*ck my bank is going to hate me," one fan said.
"getting my first ever stanley cup on september 3rd," amother fan tweeted.

Here are more fan reactions.

"she selling everything omg," a fan commented.
"OMGGG!! i’m totally gonna buy this," another fan said.
"Don't make me buy it, bruh. I swear, I'll do it," one fan wrote.

Clark has been sidelined since July 15. She is dealing with a groin injury and has missed 16 straight games.

Lisa Leslie advises the Fever to shut down Caitlin Clark for the rest of the season

Caitlin Clark is having a challenging sophomore season, dealing with injuries since the start of the campaign. She last played for the Fever in their 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15.

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie believes Indiana should shut down Clark for the rest of the season. Leslie advised the team on Tuesday to prioritize its superstar's longevity.

"She could provide an amazing boost," Leslie said, via the "We Need to Talk" podcast. "But again, I’m just gonna put my coach’s hat on, my GM hat on. You want to see Caitlin Clark for the longevity of her career. I’m just thinking, me personally, I would not put Caitlin Clark back on the floor this season."

Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists on 36.7% shooting this season. However, she has only appeared in 13 games.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
