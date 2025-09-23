"I don't mind Draymond Green" - Sophie Cunningham embraces enforcer role on Fever while likening herself to Warriors' 4x champ

Sophie Cunningham won over many fans this season, defending All-Star Caitlin Clark. Since Clark was drafted by the Indiana Fever in 2024, there has been a target on her back. Seasoned veterans wanted to test her by being physical on the defensive end, which most fans did not appreciate.
Ahead of the start of the season, the Fever traded for Cunningham. At first, no one knew what to expect from her. But over time, she has shown her offensive prowess and her willingness to defend her teammates.
On Tuesday, the Fever guard appeared as the guest on the latest episode of "The Young Man and The Three." During her appearance, she talked about being compared to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who has a similar "enforcer" role.
"I don't mind Draymond," Cunningham said, agreeing with host Tommy Alter (39:45).
"I'm not saying I am that role... But what I was saying, giving him his flowers because when you're on a team with a superstar, people do go for them. I don't care what anyone says, there's a different type of effort and extraness to try to maybe get in their head or try to throw them off the rhythm.
Although the role of being an enforcer wasn't handed to her, Sophie Cunningham decided to step up to protect Clark. Since then, she's been one of the favorites of this year's iteration of the Fever.
Sophie Cunningham on coaching toughness
Sophie Cunningham has proven she's one of the toughest players in the WNBA. She has what it takes to stand up for herself and her teammates while making significant contributions on both ends.
Alter asked her if she could coach toughness during her visit on the show.
"No, I don't," Cunningham said (27:05). "I think that it's a mentality and you can always work on your mental and I think people can get there. But the toughness that you actually need to be successful in this league, to last in this league... you can't."
Many talented players don't have the toughness to last in the WNBA, according to Sophie Cunningham. The star guard will miss the remainder of the 2025 season, having sustained an MCL tear during the game against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 17.
