"I Miss Y'all": Fever's $214,466 Star Gets Emotional After Seeing Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald Return to Indiana's Homecourt 

Nearly three weeks after the Indiana Fever wrapped up their 2025 WNBA season, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald found themselves back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This time, they were among the 17,274 fans in the arena watching the Indiana Pacers host the OKC Thunder in their NBA 2025-2026 season opener.

The Pacers took a moment to recognize the Fever players in attendance for the team’s contest, sharing a video of Colson and McDonald on Instagram.

Natasha Howard came across the post and couldn’t help but express how much she missed her teammates. Howard, who was paid $214,466 during the 2025 season, reposted the clip of Colson and McDonald cheering from the stands and wrote:

“I miss yall @sydjcolson @aarimcdonald”

Credits: Instagram (@natashahoward_6)

Both players responded to Howard’s post by sharing it on their own Stories. McDonald kept hers simple without adding a caption, while Colson took the chance to show some love.

“Miss you too taaash,” Colson wrote.

Credits: Instagram (@sydjcolson)

Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson were treated to an action-packed thriller. The rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals went to two overtimes, witnessing a total of 18 lead changes and 19 ties.

Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with a combined 68 points and 26 rebounds, putting up a strong fight. But it was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who stole the spotlight, dropping 55 points along with eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Thunder to a 141-135 victory.

Fever’s Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald missed the entire 2025 WNBA postseason

The Indiana Fever faced plenty of challenges this season, dealing with injuries to Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Chloe Bibby. They were joined on the sidelines by Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, who both missed the final 13 games of the regular season and the entire playoffs because of a left ACL tear and a right foot injury, respectively.

Even with so many key players out, the Fever managed to rise above expectations. They not only secured a spot in the postseason but also knocked out the Atlanta Dream in the opening round.

Although they eventually fell in the subsequent series, the shorthanded Fever put up a strong fight against the eventual champions, taking the Las Vegas Aces all the way to a fifth and deciding game.

