"I need Diana drug tested immediately" - WNBA fans in disbelief as 41-year-old Diana Taurasi scores 31-points over Sparks

Diana Taurasi has fans in awe after dropping 31 points over the LA Sparks in the Phoenix Mercury's 87-68 win in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. Taurasi will be turning 42 years old later this month, but she's still putting up numbers against elite competition.

Taurasi finished the game with 31 points, two rebounds and two steals. She went hot from beyond the arc, shooting 7-for-9. She outscored teammate Kahleah Copper, who is one of the WNBA's best scorers this season so far.

It was a vintage performance from "The GOAT" to give the Mercury their first win of the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup. They will have four more games to play in the in-season tournament and if they finish atop the Western Conference, they'll play in the Commissioner's Cup final on June 23.

WNBA fans are in disbelief at Diana Taurasi's vintage performance against the LA Sparks. There were even some jokes about possibly drug testing the 41-year-old Phoenix Mercury legend after the game.

"I NEED DIANA TAURASI DRUG TESTED IMMEDIATELY," one fan joked.

"She got LeBron’s longevity playing till 40," another fan wrote.

"She is so in her bag she found the tic tacs at the bottom! Iconic," a fan commented.

WNBA fans cannot stop gushing about Diana Taurasi, who is considered by many the best player of her generation. Some even called out the people who thought that her career was over and that she should retire from the game she loves.

"They said she got no place in this league no more," one fan wrote.

"Gotta give her props. DT is incredible. I’m the same age and can barely walk most days," another fan commented.

"Year 20 out here doing more than ya fave and they were mad at her. Never forget," a fan remarked.

What's next for Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury?

Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury have four more games in the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup. The Mercury are now 1-0 after beating the LA Sparks in their first game of the in-season tournament that started three seasons ago. But what's next for the Mercury?

Phoenix will hit the road on June 4 when they visit the Seattle Storm for their second game of the in-season tournament. They play again three days later against the Minnesota Lynx back at home in the Footprint Center. They then hit the road one more time, this time in Dallas to face the Wings on June 9.

The Mercury's final game of the in-season tournament is on June 13 when they welcome the back-to-back WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces. Despite being played under the Commissioner's Cup schedule, all five games will count in the regular-season standings.