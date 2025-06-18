"I was so nervous": When Sophie Cunningham etched her name in history with varsity football milestone

Sophie Cunningham is known for his elite shooting skills on the basketball court. She is one of the Indiana Fever's key players this season and is responsible for handling the ball when Caitlin Clark is unavailable.

Cunningham attended the University of Missouri and earned several honors, including three All-SEC team nominations. However, few fans know that Cunningham has a peculiar football record to name.

She is the only woman in the varsity football scene to score for the varsity football team. The Fever guard attended Rock Bridge High School and played football there in 2014 after being asked to fill in as the team's kicker.

She accomplished the incredible feat after nailing an extra point following a teammate's touchdown run at the end of the first half in the Rock Bridge Bruins' 40-26 loss to Christian Brothers College High School on Oct. 17, 2014.

Despite her team's disappointing loss, Cunningham became the highlight of the night. She laid down her honest thoughts while talking to the media.

"I was so nervous," she said. "I mean, I've never played football before in all my life. Right when I got the ball, I couldn't hear anything. I just put the ball down and kicked it."

Cunningham helped her high school football team till the end of their season before following her original plans of enrolling into the University of Missouri and pursuing a basketball career. Following her college stint, she declared for the 2019 WNBA draft, where the Mercury drafted her as the 13th pick.

Sophie Cunningham gets ejected after heated altercation in the Fever's 88-71 win over Sun

Sophie Cunningham received a flagrant foul 2 after she was involved in a heated altercation with Sun guard Jacy Sheldon. During a Sun fastbreak in the fourth quarter, Sheldon rushed towards the rim for an easy layup. However, Cunningham stopped her by coming in her way and wrapping her around her.

The official deemed the contact as unsportsmanlike and slapped the Fever guard with an immediate ejection.

Earlier in the game, Caitlin Clark was involved in an altercation in the third quarter where Sheldon seemingly poked her in the face, hitting her eye in the process, after which Marina Mabrey shoved her, making the Fever star fall.

Ultimately. Indiana walked away with an 88-71 win and a ticket to the Commissioner's Cup Final.

