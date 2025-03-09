"I never said anything about the NBA" - Angel Reese bluntly clears air on controversial threat directed at WNBA commissioner

Angel Reese clarified her comments about the new WNBA Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA) after a social media account claimed she wanted to get paid as much as an NBA player or would sit out the 2025 season. The Chicago Sky star took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to this person and call out others for taking her words out of context.

Reese had a strong message to the people trying to use whatever she says to criticize her and shared a lengthy message to clear up her prior comments.

"I love how y'all have selective hearing. I said "I’m hearing if they don’t give us what we want, we sitting out' and that’s the truth. I never said anything about the NBA. We are prepared to stay at the negotiating table for as long as it takes. Here’s the link to my podcast so you can hear the conversation too. I will continue to use my voice to speak for what WE want & deserve as a league. Thank ya😘," Reese wrote.

During Thursday's episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" show, Reese sat down with DiJonai Carrington. They discussed the new CBA, with Reese saying she heard players would make the decision not to play in 2025 if negotiations weren't favorable.

"The ones that a year after, they going to get more. They probably be making more than us. I'm hurt. I got to get in the meetings because I'm hearing like, If y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out."

The WNBA signed a $2.2 billion media rights deal, negotiated alongside the NBA's agreements with Amazon and NBC, bringing more money to invest in players. With growing attention to the league and the arrivals of stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, the WNBA is set for stronger financial growth and success.

Rose BC teammate lauds Angel Reese's improvement

While the WNBA prepares for another season, Angel Reese is playing for Rose BC in Unrivaled, becoming one of the biggest attractions of the competition in the past couple of weeks.

Chelsea Gray, one of her mentors, praised her evolution on both sides of the ball, saying she has great seats to watch Reese's development.

"She's been putting extra time, extra work in and it's showing." Gray said. "You're seeing her growth throughout the course of this season, offensively and defensively. We're getting a front row seat to that growth."

Angel Reese posted a double-double on Friday to continue her strong campaign before the start of her second WNBA season.

