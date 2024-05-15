"I promise I didn't know": Storm's Twitter manager clarifies blunder, says she was clueless of Nika Muhl's absence

The Seattle Storm's Twitter manager, Hailey Robinson, made a blunder before the Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx game when she posted a video of former UConn Huskies star Nika Muhl entering the Climate Pledge Arena, hyping the fans for her debut. However, that was not the case as Muhl did not debut in the Storm vs Lynx game last night.

Muhl did enter the arena but was there just as a spectator for the night. After finding out that Muhl wasn't debuting, Robinson stepped up and accepted her mistake.

"I promise I didn’t know she wasn’t playing when I posted this."

Nika Muhl on the other hand wore a stylish outfit as she entered the arena: a long black trench coat along with a crop top and baggy jeans. To top her look off, she wore a baseball cap and black sunglasses.

In her attendance, the Seattle Storm suffered a loss to the Minnesota Lynx with a final score of 70-83. Nneka Ogwumike was the top performer for Seattle scoring 20 points, collecting nine rebounds, and making two successful steals.

Alanna Smith led the charts for the Lynx scoring 22 points, collecting eight rebounds, and dishing out two assists to help her team secure the win.

After missing Graduation, Storm honored Nika Muhl with the 'Class of 24' ceremony

The University of Connecticut held its graduation ceremony to bid farewell to four of its star players, who played a critical role in their 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament final-four run. Nika Muhl, along with Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Aaliyah Edwards, was supposed to attend the graduation but was unable to do so because of a commitment to her WNBA team.

However, the Seattle Storm ensured that their newest rookie wouldn't feel sad about missing her graduation ceremony. The franchise surprised her in front of her teammates at Storm's training facility.

"This was not how I imagined my morning to go," Muhl said (at 2:22 in the video above). "I am very glad and thankful that I got to be part of this team and that I am a part of this team. There is no other place I would rather be at, with people like you guys."

For the surprise, Muhl was told to wear her graduation gown for what she thought was a routine photo shoot, only to be taken aback later on. The 23-year-old was visibly emotional when she received her diploma in psychological sciences from her head coach Noelle Quinn in front of her Storm teammates.

