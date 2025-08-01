"I've missed seeing her play" - WNBA legend Lisa Leslie makes her feelings clear on Caitlin Clark's absence

It has been a tough season for Caitlin Clark fans as the Indiana Fever star has been in and out of the lineup due to various injuries. The reigning Rookie of the Year is currently out with a left groin injury and has missed five straight games.She last played in the Fever's 85-77 win against the Connecticut Sun on July 15. On Friday, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie appeared as a guest on USA Today Sports, where she talked about the importance of the Fever guard in the league. She also admitted that she has missed not seeing Clark play.&quot;If we have more eyeballs on the game, and Caitlin Clark brings that, why would we feel some kind of way because she has more televison games?&quot; Leslie said. &quot;If one player eats, we all eat. ... I think we are all benefiting from the effects that she's had on the game. I just appreciate the way she shows up.&quot;Listen, she is a competitor, she is a trash talker, she makes players around her better, she's exciting to watch and quite frankly... I've missed seeing her play so I really look forward to seeing her back out there.&quot;Leslie also praised Clark for not being the type of player who only cares about herself. She described the Fever guard as a player who shares her wealth with her teammates and honors the players who have played their part in uplifting the WNBA before her.Lisa Leslie gives valuable insight on Caitlin Clark's injuryCaitlin Clark has missed 14 games this season because of injuries. Early in the season, the Indiana Fever star had suffered a quadriceps injury, which made her miss five consecutive games. She came back from the setback and picked up from where she left off.However, the groin injury that Clark suffered last month has been a troubling nemesis for the reigning Rookie of the Year. On the July 16 episode of CBS Sports' &quot;We Need to Talk,&quot; WNBA legend Lisa Leslie related Clark's injury to one of her own experiences.&quot;I really feel for Caitlin Clark because I actually had that injury in 2006. I was heavily taped around my thigh, around my glut,&quot; Leslie said.When asked about the recovery, Leslie revealed that she still feels the injury while playing other sports:&quot;I play tennis and I can still feel that injury linger because I don't know that it ever really goes away, you just learn to manage and play with it.&quot;The Fever have managed to stay afloat without their ace guard. They have a 15-12 record and are No. 6 in the league. If the season were to end today, Indiana would have secured a playoff spot without Clark.