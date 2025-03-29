"I was young once": Stephanie White takes friend's hilarious doubt in stride as Purdue marks NCAA title anniversary

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White reshared an Instagram post on Friday from the Purdue Women's Basketball account, celebrating the school's first national championship win in 1999. The post also earned a reaction from her longtime friend and former Vanderbilt forward, Marqu'es Webb, who playfully expressed her doubt about White's skills on the court.

Celebrating the 26th anniversary of their first national title, the Boilermakers captioned the post:

"Brought home the only @marchmadnesswbb Championship for @b1gwbb 26 years ago today🏆"

The post featured multiple images, including a picture of White making a layup. This snap was later reshared by Webb, who jokingly captioned the post:

"There's no way @s_whitej2 really jumped this high."

White reposted Webb's post to her Instagram story and wrote:

"I was young once....it was just a long time ago."

Stephanie White reacts to her friend's jibe over her athletic skills

The former WNBA champion was a part of the Boilermakers between 1995 and 1999. During her time at Purdue, White made 127 appearances and averaged 17.2 points per game. She was also awarded the Wade Trophy and the Honda Sports Award while helping her team win the NCAA championship in 1999.

Stephanie White set to return to her roots for a special celebration as she pens a wholesome message to her friend

A native of Danville, Illinois, Stephanie White is set to return to her roots in April as a part of the Madison County Rising Star Games. The Indiana Fever coach was a part of the community in Illinois for a long time before moving to Indiana.

Announcing her return to the county through an Instagram post, White also penned a wholesome message for her friend, Troy Taylor, as she shared his story on her account:

"Proud of you, @trizzlle765! Your love and impact in your community is incredible to witness,” she wrote.

Stephanie White sends a message to her friend on Instagram

White will return as part of the Legends League in Madison County, and it is set to be marked with a special celebration, as stated in the announcement.

The former Charlotte Sting and Indiana Fever guard was also a part of the high school setup in Madison County.

