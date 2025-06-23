Ice Cube connects Dwight Howard’s brawl with viral ‘white girls’ Sophie Cunningham-Jacy Sheldon scuffle to make his point 

Pop culture icon and rapper Ice Cube connected Sophie Cunningham and Jacy Sheldon's altercation with Dwight Howard's brawl with Lance Stevenson. On Monday, the rapper and the former Lakers player appeared on "The Breakfast Club" podcast, where they talked about the Big 3 vs the NBA, Howard's scuffle and more.

The episode's first segment covered the Howard's brawl. The former Lakers player explained that he was conscious of his actions and apologized to Ice Cube after the incident. When the rapper was asked about his thoughts on the brawl, he gave the example of the Cunningham-Sheldon altercation to justify physicality in his league.

"I love trash talking. I know it was gonna get chippy when they kind of started touching each other," Cube said. "That day it happened in the WNBA with two white girls. So, it happens, its when you know that the passion is there, guys want to win." (Timestamp: 2:09)

The Sophie Cunningham-Jacy Sheldon altercation happened in the Fever-Sun game on Tuesday. The Fever guard fouled the Sun guard in the fourth quarter after she tried to capitalize on a fast break.

Cunningham was immediately ejected from the game after that play. She was handed a flagrant foul 2 and was immediately ejected from the game that the Fever won, 88-71.

Sophie Cunningham calls out the referee for not protecting the league's star player

Despite the intense physicality involved in the game against the Sun, Sophie Cunningham and her squad walked away as the matchup's winners. On Saturday, reporter Ken Swift shared a video on X.

The video featured a brief interview with Cunningham, where the Fever guard called out the referees for not protecting Caitlin Clark.

"I'm not focused on the extracurricular activities," Cunningham said. "It was just part of the game. "I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build-up for a couple years now of them not protecting the star player in the WNBA. At the end of the day, I’m going to protect my teammates, that’s what I do. And I'm a team player so, it's all good."

Sophie Cunningham has become a crucial part of the Fever squad ever since she arrived in Indiana in February. She is averaging 5.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game on 35.1% shooting and 37.5% from beyond the arc, coming off the bench.

