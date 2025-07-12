"Idc about your ticket": Skylar Diggins responds coldly to fan who blames her for busted parlay

Skylar Diggins and the Seattle Storm defeated the Connecticut Sun 79-65 in their second back-to-back meetings. After losing to the Sun on Tuesday, the Storm came with a perfect answer behind Gabby Williams and Diggins.

On Friday, the Storm's starters delivered, scoring 68 of the total 79 points. Diggins had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes. She shot 45.5%, including 60.0% from the 3-point line.

While the Storm's performance was hailed by the fans on social media, featuring a video of Williams thanking fans, followed by a long applause, not all fans were entirely elated, because of an off-court loss.

Diggins was active in the comment section, showing love to her teammate. However, a fan commented that his parlay was busted by two points from Diggins.

"Sold my ticket by 2 points Skylar but good game 🔥," the fan wrote.

The Storm star had a savage reply.

"@kangoslim idc about your ticket," Diggins replied.

In their first meeting on Tuesday, the Sun defeated the Storm 93-83, behind veteran Tina Charles' 29 points. Despite Diggins' team-high 23 points and Gabby Williams' 21 points, the Storm folded in the last quarter. The Storm had an eight-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 9-27 in the final 10 minutes.

Storm's Skylar Diggins earns 7th All-Star selection, joins Gabby Williams and Nneka Ogwumike on All-Star roster

Skylar Diggins is having one of the best seasons of her career this season. After a disappointing 2024 season, Diggins, along with her star teammates Gabby Williams and Nneka Ogwumike, is leading the Storm to yet another great season.

Diggins, along with Williams, highlighted the All-Star reserve on July 6th. It was her seventh All-Star selection, and the first since the 2022 season, when she played for the Phoenix Mercury.

This season, the 2014 Most Improved Player is averaging 18.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. She is shooting 44.8%, including 40.5% from beyond the arc. Diggins is also leading her team in both scoring and the assists categories.

She will join her Storm teammate Ogwumike on Team Collier. Meanwhile, Williams is on Caitlin Clark's team. The All-Star Game is scheduled on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.

The Storm are fourth in the league with an impressive 13-8 record.

