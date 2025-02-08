"Idk if there’s a bigger flex right before VDay": Fans react to Bam Adebayo rocking A'ja Wilson's first signature sneaker

Miami Heat All-Star forward Bam Adebayo wore rumored girlfriend A'ja Wilson's first signature Nike shoe for their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Fans reacted to it on social media, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts.

Known as "The A'One," the shoe, which comes in the "Pink Aura" colorway, was recently released and is in recognition of what Wilson has done in her basketball career to date, which included two WNBA rings, two Olympic gold medals, an NCAA title and three WNBA MVP awards. She became the latest WNBA superstar to have her own signature shoe.

Adebayo, who sparked romance talk with Wilson while they were at the Paris Olympic Games last year playing for Team USA's men and women's teams, showcased the new shoe in their road game in Brooklyn.

Fans reacted on what Adebayo did and gave their two cents on X.

"Idk if there's a bigger flex right before VDay than wearing your girl's signature shoe," one fan moved to highlight, making reference to the relationship between the basketball stars.

"Respect. Supporting each other," a user underscored.

"That how you represent," another chimed in.

"We see what you did there," a fan said, giving props to Adebayo.

"That's A'Man," another wrote.

"Best couple ever," a user suggested.

One fan, meanwhile, expressed her thoughts through a GIF of A'Ja Wilson:

While wearing Wilson's signature shoe, Adebayo had a steady game for the Heat, finishing with 18 points, on 7-of-14 shooting, eight rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes, Miami, however, lost to Brooklyn, 102-86.

A'ja Wilson drops hint of relationship with Bam Adebayo

A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo have yet to make their relationship official in public but every now and then they drop hints of the real score between them.

One instance came recently on the occasion of the Las Vegas Aces star's jersey retirement of her alma mater, South Carolina. Adebayo was her special guest, and she made sure she recognized him and what they have in her speech.

She opened with a lyric from Beyonce's "Upgrade U" song and said:

"Beyonce says, 'It's very seldom that you're blessed to find your equal.' It's hard to find people that can really truly understand you on deeper levels. I wouldn't say it is easy, but I love it. I love the fact that it's not easy, because it allows us to really be our true selves and support one another."

A'ja Wilson went to say:

"The beautiful thing about our relationship, and our bond, is that we're aware of things. We know how to navigate through a lot of different things and never shy from moments but also make sure that we uplift [each other]."

While they are growing their relationship, Wilson and Adebayo are also doing the same with their respective basketball careers.

A'ja Wilson is coming off a WNBA season where she won her third league MVP while helping Team USA win the gold medal in the Paris Olympics, where she was named the tournament's best player. Adebayo, for his, parts also helped the U.S. win gold in the Olympics and remains a steady force for the Miami Heat this season.

