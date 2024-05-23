"Ignore the hate": Ex-WNBA player sends out inspiring message to Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith amid Indiana Fever's struggles 

Former WNBA player Val Whiting had some encouraging words to Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith amid their struggles to start the season. The fans hyped the Indiana Fever since they drafted Caitlin Clark during the offseason. However, they haven't found their footing, putting them at the bottom of the standings.

After their first four games of the season, the Fever have not captured a win yet. They've struggled to win a game so far this season. While the focus of most fans is on Clark and how she's struggled on the court, her teammates have also found it difficult to find consistency early this season.

Aliyah Boston averaged 9.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. Last season, her first four games looked different. Boston put up 15.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 1.3 bpg. NaLyssa Smith has also struggled to score in her first four games, averaging 10.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 1.3 bpg.

Amidst the struggles, Whiting, a former professional player, had some words to encourage the two Indiana players.

"As a former WNBA player, I wanna speak to a couple of Caitlin Clark's teammates on the Indiana Fever," Whiting said. "The post players NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston. Let me take a moment to address how amazing you are.

The former player acknowledged the recent struggles that the two have experienced on the court. She then encouraged the two post players.

"You are absolute powerhouses and the backbone of that team. You have the strength, the skill and determination to dominate the game and make a huge impact. Trust in your abilities, believe in yourself. ... Show the world what your made of, be fearless, be aggressive and be relentless.

"You are forces to be reckoned with and ignore the hate. Aliyah and NaLyssa, I know you will achieve greatness and I'm praying for you."

Expand Tweet

Smith acknowledged the message that Whiting dedicated to her and expressed how she needed it.

Expand Tweet

The next game for the Fever will be tonight against the Seattle Storm.

WNBA's Aliyah Boston reportedly deleted her X account due to criticism

With arenas selling out due to Clark's fame, many are looking forward to the rookie being the team's focal point. However, the team's struggles have led to the fans pinpointing who is at fault. Some came to Boston's X account, where they aired their frustration on the team's lack of wins.

As a result, the second-year player had to delete her X account. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported about the incident and mentioned that the only social media account where she feels safe is TikTok.

Expand Tweet

The criticism from the fans might be too much, and it hasn't helped the Fever capture a win.