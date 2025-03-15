"Ima miss annoying y’all": Sydney Colson honors Aces front office, teammates & fans in heartfelt farewell after Fever move

Sydney Colson was one of many offseason additions that the Indiana Fever made this year. After seven seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, the veteran guard joined Indiana as a free agent and shared an emotional farewell to her former team ahead of her new adventure in the W.

Ad

With 2025 being her 11th WNBA season, Colson will suit up for the Indiana Fever - her sixth different team after the New York Liberty, San Antonio Stars, Minnesota Lynx, Chicago Sky and the Aces (two stints). The two-time WNBA champion has been a key bench piece throughout her career and is one of the more prominent veteran presences in the Fever locker room alongside fellow guard Kelsey Mitchell.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Sydney Colson recapped her time with the Silver Stars and the Aces, thanking her teammates, coaches and fans for everything they have done for her in her career. She expressed pride in what the team has been able to build since moving to Las Vegas and admitted that she would miss being a part of the team's makeup.

Ad

Trending

"Ima miss playin w/ y’all, but more importantly ima miss annoying y’all in the locker room, the training room, the weight room, the plane, the bus, the hotel, at restaurants, & even in the comfort of ur homes," said Colson in her post, showing how much her teammates meant to her. "I really am so grateful that God blessed me for years by calling y’all teammates & sisters."

Ad

Ad

In her second stint with the Aces, Sydney Colson helped the A'ja Wilson-led team to back-to-back WNBA championships (2022, 2023). Colson posted a career-best .556 effective field goal percentage in 2023.

Why did Sydney Colson leave the Aces to sign with the Fever?

Sydney Colson was comfortable throughout her time in Las Vegas, but she was one of several veteran players who decided to move to the Indiana Fever this offseason. She joins DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard as older players suiting up for the Fever this season.

Ad

Colson expressed her belief in the team's structure and the people representing the franchise when asked why she signed with Indiana.

“I am very excited for this new opportunity with Indiana," said Colson about the Fever. "I know several players and coaches from the Fever, and I trust what I know about them.”

Sydney Colson's friendship with Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell played a significant role in why the veteran guard made the move. However, Sports Illustrated's Grant Young said superstar guard Caitlin Clark also wanted Colson to join her squad. Needless to say, the two-time WNBA winner has been thoroughly welcomed by a team that is excited to have her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback