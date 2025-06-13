"Imagine if CC parents did the same" - WNBA fans erupt as Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers debate is stirred by Azzi Fudd's parents

WNBA fans had a field day after Azzi Fudd's parents dropped their input on the Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark debate. Fans have been comparing the Dallas Wings rookie to the Indiana Fever guard ever since the Wings drafted Bueckers as the No. 1 pick earlier this year.

On Thursday, UConn player Azzi's parents, Tim and Katie Fudd, were on the "NOVA Legends Podcast," where they talked about their daughter, the WNBA and more. During one segment, the Fudds were asked to reveal their thoughts on Azzi's former teammate, Bueckers, and her similarities with Clark.

They explained that, in their eyes, the Wings rookie is more of a selfless player who looks to pass more but can also score, rebound and defend. On the other hand, they identified Caitlin Clark as more of a scorer than a playmaker.

"(Bueckers) won't shoot the ball 25 times a game," Katie Fudd said, seemingly taking a shot at Clark.

An X user shared the segment's clip on their account:

Fans soon flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Fudds' take.

"Imagine if CC parents did the same about Azzi 😬," one fan wrote.

"Admitting you've never seen Caitlin Clark play is certainly a choice," another fan said.

"Caitlin is so selfish she averaged nearly double Paige’s assists surrounded by lesser talent. 😂," another fan said.

One fan pointed out Caitlin Clark's assists record to disprove the Fudds.

"CC has the assist record.. this in my opinion is rude. 25 shots a game?!? Seriously 😳 speak about your child and leave Clark out of conversations. Just my two cents," she commented.

"'Caitlin is a scorer first' lol but she led the league in assists last year 🤡," another fan said.

Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark were rivals during their time in the college basketball scene. That rivalry will probably now transition to the WNBA after the former Huskies star's arrival. While the Fever guard is sidelined with a quad injury, the Wings' rookie just returned after missing four straight games to drop a career-high 35 points in a disappointing loss.

Caitlin Clark reveals the treatments she underwent during her rehab

Caitlin Clark suffered a left quadriceps strain in her team's 90-88 loss against defending champions the New York Liberty on May 24. Since then, she has been sidelined and has missed five consecutive games. However, Fever coach Stephanie White revealed that the star guard could make her return on Saturday.

After Thursday's practice, Clark spoke with reporters as she revealed the treatments she underwent while recovering from her injury.

"Anything under the sun I basically did," Clark said. "Lot of needling... just tryna strengthen my muscles. Literally anything I tried, red light therapy, hyperbaric oxygen chamber, we do it all... massages. Everything."

Before getting injured, Clark was averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. Given her form, fans can expect her to pick up the game from where she left off.

