In Photos: Aaliyah Edwards' $4495 basketball crystal sphere clutch elevates her outfit at WNBA draft red carpet

Some of the best draftees showed up to the WNBA's Draft dressed in glamorous outfits, and UConn's Aaliyah Edwards is no exception. Aside from her stunning white dress, she carried an interesting accessory that undoubtedly caught the eye of many.

The UConn forward carried with her something that resembled a bejeweled basketball. That little basketball is not just a little accessory, it is, in fact, a crystal sphere clutch worth $4,495 from Judith Lieberman Couture.

This particular accessory is available in three different colors. Aside from the one that Edwards is carrying, it is also available in pink with white grooves and in jet black with gold grooves.

Here are a few photos of the UConn star with her exquisite attire, highlighted by her eye-popping clutch at the WNBA draft.

Edwards at the WNBA Draft

Edwards at the WNBA Draft

Edwards at the WNBA Draft

Edwards at the WNBA Draft

Aaliyah Edwards wasn't the sole player from the University of Connecticut at the WNBA Draft ceremony. Croatian defensive specialist Nika Muhl, also expected to be drafted among the college stars, was at the event alongside Edwards.

Muhl's outfit was a striking contrast from Edwards', as she chose to go with an all-black ensemble featuring a silver clutch.

Edwards and Muhl were not the only Huskies in attendance as Paige Bueckers, who decided to stay at UConn for another year, was also spotted at the event.

Also read: WNBA takes stern action against media company after insinuating men should play women's basketball

Aaliyah Edwards is projected to be drafted just outside of the lottery

The top two picks of the WNBA Draft seem all but decided, with Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink expected to go one and two. The other two lottery picks, Kamilla Cardoso and Rickea Jackson, could be drafted at either spot which rounds out the top four, which just so happens to be the lottery.

Aaliyah Edwards, who averaged 17.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in her senior year, is projected to go number five. Some scouts argue that she could go as high as fourth, which isn't impossible but the majority agree that with Cardoso's performance during the last NCAA tournament, she has cemented a place in the lottery.

Aside from Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl is drawing attention from teams with late first-round picks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback