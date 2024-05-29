In Photos: Angel Reese cops $8,497 Chanel bag with vintage brown cropped jacket

Angel Reese has become a fashion icon in the WNBA in only two weeks. The Chicago Sky star's outfits have earned her praise from fans around the league not only for the style of clothes but also their prices.

Ahead of the Seattle Storm game, Reese once again caught the attention of plenty of fans due to her outfit, comprising a brown jacket and a blue skirt. The most impressive part of the outfit was her bag, a Chanel piece listed at $8,947 on Buyma.

Reese is one of the best players in the WNBA and one of the most hyped prospects to enter the league in recent years. Apart from her talents on the court, she's considered one of the most marketable players in the league.

She's already showing off her skills on the court, but Reese is also making money moves with her partnerships and investments. The so-called 'Bayou Barbie' is a synonym for luxury, developing a special love for Chanel.

In April, in the wake of being selected to the WNBA, Angel Reese was celebrated with a unique cake decorated with handbags from Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Dior and of course, Chanel.

The love for this brand has been notable. In a TikTok video, the former LSU player revealed that she has bought many bags from the brand and has lost count of how many she owns.

"So, open my new Chanel bag with me. Life has been good; life has been slaying, so...It's like my 7th, 8th, 9th? 8th Chanel bag," she said.

Accessories are also important for her, and going on TikTok, she also revealed that Chanel is her go-to brand.

Angel Reese debuted custom Reebok 'Sky Town' shoes against the Connecticut Sun

As mentioned before, Angel Reese has become a fashion icon. The best part is that she's doing it both on and off the court. The No. 7 overall pick signed with Reebok last year and debuted a custom pair of shoes against the Connecticut Sun.

Reese wore the 'Sky Town' kicks to face the unbeaten team and try to give them the first loss of the season. The best part of this is that she brought the $2,200 Chanel Vanity case for this big game.