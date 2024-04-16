PHOTO: Former LSU star Angel Reese cuts the most luxurious cake after being drafted No. 7 overall by Chicago Sky

There was a pleasant surprise for Chicago Sky fans after former LSU star Angel Reese, the reigning SEC Player of the Year, was picked No. 7 by their team alongside longtime rival Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina.

Reese posted a picture of her celebration cake after the ceremony on her Instagram stories. The luxurious cake was decorated in a fashion theme with handbags from luxury houses such as Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Chanel.

Angel Reese takes the draft's Orange Carpet by storm

Angel Reese made her decision to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft public at the last possible moment. She did it in style, using a Vogue Magazine photoshoot to announce it.

On Monday evening, she took the Orange Carpet at the draft venue, the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York, by storm with a stunning silver outfit. She showed her confidence throughout the night while taking pictures and answering questions.

She explained why she made the definitive move to declare for this year's draft instead of taking the extra COVID-19 year of eligibility that she was entitled to and continuing as the top dog in college basketball.

"Coming back would’ve been amazing for me, but I wanted more for myself," Reese said. "I wanted to start over. I felt like I had been on a high since the national championship and I wanna hit rock bottom.

"I want to be a rookie again. I wanna be knocked down by vets and I wanna be able to get up and grow and be a sponge, so I’m just super excited to play with amazing players and against amazing players. This league is really competitive, and I’m a competitive player, so I wanna play against a lot of players."

Reese has prior ties to Chicago Sky coach Teres Weatherspoon, who was coached by the former LSU star's mentor and coach Kim Mulkey when she was an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech.

After being drafted, Angel Reese spoke about the comfort of having Weatherspoon as her coach at Sky.

"Knowing the conversations were so good, she felt like a mother to me. Being able to be a black woman as a head coach," Angel Reese said. "I just knew everything they were bringing to the table. I'm super excited for this move and looking forward to getting to Chicago."

Chicago Sky fans will feel like they won Draft Day with the twin acquisitions of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, the best players in the Southeastern Conference, now part of their roster.

