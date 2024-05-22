In Photos: Angel Reese & Kamilla Cardoso get Cubs fans hyped with their first pitch, pic alongside Shota Imanaga

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky are soaking up all the experiences that the Windy City can offer. Besides being the home of one of the most legendary teams in sports history, the six-time NBA champions Chicago Bulls, the city also hosts one of the most famous teams in baseball, the Cubs.

Reese and Cardoso were special guests for today's game at Wrigley Field, throwing the ceremonial pitch ahead of the Atlanta Braves game.

"The 👑 have arrived 🤩," the Cubs wrote on Instagram with a series of pictures showing the Sky's duo throwing baseballs and posing next to Shota Imanaga.

The two Sky rookies, who are well over six feet tall, towered over the 5 foot 10-inch Cubs ace Imanaga in their photo. Reese and Cardoso also looked to be having a blast they high-fived on the mound.

This Thursday, the Chicago Sky will return to action in the WNBA against the New York Liberty, in New York. They haven't played a game since May 18th, when they beat the Dallas Wings as visitors.

Angel Reese has settled right in with her new team, averaging 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in two matches. The Sky took advantage of an injury-riddled Wings team that missed a series of players to start the season.

That said, Reese is playing at a high level, showing glimpses of what she can become in the future. Alongside Dana Evans and Marina Mabrey, the Sky have a bright future.

Angel Reese, Sky closer to having Kamilla Cardoso back

While the Sky regroup to get ready for a new week of action, they received big news today. Kamilla Cardoso revealed on Instagram Live that she's targeting a return next week.

Teresa Weatherspoon confirmed the news, simply agreeing with Cardoso's words in front of reports.

"I’m gonna go with what Kamilla says," Weatherspoon said (via Fox 32 Chicago). "I’m trusting Kamilla."

"Just super excited for her to be out at practice today," Weatherspoon added. "She's one young lady who's ready to play."

The Sky are already fun to watch with Angel Reese taking the lead. If they add Cardoso to the mix, the frontcourt could be one of the most promising in the entire WNBA. They're one of the hottest teams in the league right now, not only for their on-court hype but all the things happening outside the arena.