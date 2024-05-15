In Photos: Angel Reese stuns in sleek black and white ensemble ahead of WNBA debut for Sky-Wings

The rookies of the WNBA have started to make their mark, with Angel Reese set to make her debut for the Chicago Sky tonight. The new season for the league has everyone excited as the Sky will take on the Dallas Wings for their season opener. Reese drew attention as she made her way with a smooth outfit.

Fans are excited to see Reese take on the challenges of the professional league. In preparation, she put on a white top and black baggy pants. Look at the photos below to see her pre-debut fit.

Reese prepares for her WNBA debut

The game between the Wings and Sky will be at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Tip-off will be at 7:00 CT.

Angel Reese set to wear her own Reebok PEs

Many are looking forward to watch Angel Reese enter the pro scene tonight, including the sneaker heads. Reese will reportedly make her WNBA debut tonight wearing her own Reebok Solution Low PEs, tailor-made in her style.

The pair will be on a pink and white colorway. The tongue will feature the rookie's first name, "Angel," stitched on. This will be the first of many for Reese and a series of custom-made Reebok sneakers.

Through TikTok LIVE, Reese shared the news of her partnership with the shoe brand after the 2024 WNBA Draft.

She shared that her relationship with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was the reason she signed with Reebok.

"Shoe companies wanted to work with me, but I chose Rebook," Reese said. "What was it about Reebok? One, they didn’t have a woman, a women’s basketball player, a face. So I wanted to do that. Two, Shaq, you know, my relationship with Shaq.

"And three, I like how they were rebranding everything, and they’re like letting me be the creator behind like everything I want to do."

Reese shared that Reebok will have her own merch line, which was also one of the reasons why she opted to sign with the brand. She'll also have full creative control over her signature products, which perfectly shows her style on and off the court.

