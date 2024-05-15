In Photos: First look at Angel Reese's Reebok custom kicks for WNBA debut 

Angel Reese will play her first official WNBA game tonight when the Chicago Sky visits the Dallas Wings. The former LSU star has drawn a lot of attention even before the start of her pro career and is now ready to start writing about her journey in the competition.

To do so, Reese will debut custom Reebok Solution Low shows. An Instagram post by Sneakers News shows a series of pictures of the kicks, which also feature 'Angel' on the tongue.

This is a major development for Reese, who is already seen as a big figure in the WNBA. She has accomplished several off-court achievements and her career hasn't even started.

Following a terrific college career, Angel Reese is set to take the WNBA by storm while also helping the league get more exposure. After having big figures like Candace Parker on the roster, the Sky is going through a rebuild, but alongside Kamilla Cardoso, Reese is expected to lead this squad to compete in the future.

Angel Reese sends a message and expects to be on charter flights going forward

A couple of days after the WNBA announced a program to provide every team with charter flights, Angel Reese took to social media to share her thoughts on that, saying she hopes this is the last time her team isn't on a charter flight.

WNBA commissioner warned that it could take up to a month to see every team flying charter. The Indiana Fever was one of the first teams to enjoy this service and now the rest of the league is hoping to get the same treatment.

Reese is expected to take the court today after several months of battling right ankle issues.

How do watch the Chicago Sky vs Dallas Wings game?

The Sky and Wings game is set to start at 7 pm CT in Arlington, Texas. Bally Sports Southwest Extra and 'The U' will cover the game as well as the WNBA League Pass.