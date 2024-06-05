In Photos: Angel Reese turns heads with her leather outfit & $2750 Balenciaga bag ahead of Sky vs Liberty matchup

WNBA rookie forward Angel Reese caught the attention of fans with her pre-game outfit as she prepared for the Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty game. Reese showed off her $2,750 Balenciaga bag on her way to the game following their loss to the Indiana Fever.

Reese turned heads as she paired her luxury bag with a white sleeveless top and black leather pants. The Sky forward also had on black sneakers as she posed in front of the camera to highlight her outfit. Her yellow luxury bag became the highlight of her entire ensemble.

Take a look at the photos below to see Reese and her pregame outfit.

Reese posed in front of the camera with her pregame outfit (via WNBA X)

Reese is coming off a game where she had eight points and 13 rebounds. She didn't have the best offensive game in her first game against her college rival, Caitlin Clark. The Fever rookie has a decent game of 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Reese has played seven games this season and has put up 10.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. However, the Chicago forward has not been efficient in shooting the basketball. She's making only 35.3% of her shots from the field on 9.7 attempts.

Female pro boxer gets a clear message for Angel Reese

Recently, Angel Reese claimed that she has something to do with the increase in viewership in the WNBA. She mentioned that having Caitlin Clark in the league isn't the only reason why there are new fans of women's basketball. She told the media that there are fans who want to watch games in the league because of her.

However, Mexican female boxer Sulem Urbina sent a message to Reese and the WNBA about Clark's influence.

"I started watching because of the way CC and her went at it in the championship. Now I’ll be honest after seeing CC play I watch because of her," Urbina posted on X.

Fans have varying opinions about Reese and Clark. Some have supported the Sky rookie and her take regarding her influence on the league. Others have expressed their allegiance to the Fever guard.

Their rivalry stemmed from back when they were in college. Back in 2022, the two clashed in the NCAA championship game and had a rematch the following year. The competition between the two intensified leading up to the 2024 WNBA Draft. And until now, there's friction between the two when it comes to the game.

