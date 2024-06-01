In Photos: Angel Reese turns heads in stylish zip-up hoodie with $6,850 Balenciaga bag ahead of Sky-Fever showdown

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are set to take on Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever for the first time this season. The game, which tips off at 4 PM GMT at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, will see some of the most high-profile 2024 WNBA draft recruits against each other.

The Chicago Sky defeated the LA Sparks, coming into this matchup. The team, which now has a 3-3 record to start the season, also sees the return of Kamilla Cardoso, who has been out thus far due to a shoulder injury.

Trending

Ahead of this game, Angel Reese once again was at her glamorous best, sporting a grey designer zip-up hoodie with high heels. She also carried a sparkling hourglass Balenciaga bag, which is adorned with rhinestones and costs a whopping $6,850, according to the brand's official website.

Expand Tweet

Balenciaga’s Women's Hourglass XS Handbag with Rhinestones is available in grey and can be purchased on the official website.

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso set to take on Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever, despite an impressive start from Clark herself, has suffered thus far. They have managed just one win in nine games and come into this matchup as the obvious second-favorites. This is in itself down to several factors.

Marina Mabrey and Elizabeth Williams have been in excellent form for the Sky in recent games, with the latter returning with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a showdown against Cameron Brink's Sparks. However, the most obvious reason for confidence is the fact that Kamilla Cardoso, the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, is finally scheduled to make her WNBA debut.

One of the most highly-rated prospects to have ever joined the league, Cardoso is a two-way menace and is set to return at a time when the Sky are looking to further rise up the table.

She is excited to play her first official WNBA game and posted the following message on Instagram earlier today:

Expand Tweet

The 2024 NCAA Champion with the South Carolina Gamecocks, Cardoso, averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks last season in the NCAA tournament and comes into an already talented team looking to get on a winning run.

That most obviously includes Angel Reese, against whom she has played plenty of times during her college career. A victory against Caitlin Clark will be the perfect way to kickstart the campaign and send the Sky on a winning run.