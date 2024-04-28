In Photos: Chicago Sky star Angel Reese teams up with $3 billion brand promoting Beats Solo 4

This year's WNBA rookie class is one of its most highly anticipated ones with players like Angel Reese headlining the pack. The former LSU star was one of the biggest names in collegiate basketball, allowing her to secure a NIL deal worth $1.8 million, and that endorsement success has followed her into the pros.

Images of Reese promoting an upcoming product for Beats by Dre, the Beats Solo 4 headphones, were recently tweeted. Reese is joined by track and field star and her fellow former LSU Tiger Sha'Carri Richardson.

Take a look at these images of Reese and Richardson rocking the upcoming Beats Solo 4 headphones.

The Beats Solo 4 will be available by Thursday, although that release date has not been confirmed. The initial price tag is reportedly $199, the same cost as its predecessor, the Beats Solo 3, when released in 2016.

Beats by Dre is considered a luxury brand in the audio industry, regularly releasing high-end headphones and earbuds. The company was founded by rap artist Dr. Dre and former record executive Jimmy Lovine in 2006. In 2014, Apple bought the company for $3 billion. This deal remains the largest acquisition in the history of Apple.

How much was Angel Reese's NIL valuation?

Angel Reese was one of the biggest and most controversial stars in college basketball. She drew plenty of attention for her stellar play that saw her average a double-double in all but her freshman year when she was third-team All-America at Maryland.

As a result of her undeniable talent and marketability, she enjoyed one of the biggest NIL deals in history. According to On3, Reese's NIL valuation was $1.8 million.

This value had her ranked second among all women's college basketball players behind Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark whose value was at $3.4 million. Reese was also ranked eighth in the NIL 100.

Some of Reese's partners in college were huge companies like AirBnB, Amazon, Sony PlayStation, Jansport, Reebok as well as Beats by Dre.

Now that she's a pro, the deals for the former LSU Tigers star, as evidenced by her continuous partnership with Beats by Dre, are likely going to follow her into her professional career. Not only that, she may secure more sponsorships and partnerships, especially as her career goes on.

