In Photos: DeWanna Bonner, DiJonai Carrington & other Sun players show their chic fits ahead of game vs Lynx

The Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx are battling each other in a clash of still-undefeated teams early in the WNBA season. Before the game, the Sun's official Instagram page showcased the pre-game outfits of some of their players. The highlights include that of the team's leading scorer so far this season, Dewanna Bonner, and DiJonai Carrington.

Showing off each player's individual style through pre-game outfits has become somewhat of a tradition in the WNBA, and it is safe to say that the Connecticut Sun stunned with their most recent post.

As for their game, the Sun are coming into their matchup against the Lynx with a 3-0 record. The Lynx themselves are yet to lose a game this season, standing with a record of 2-0.

The Connecticut Sun bounced back in the second quarter against the Minnesota Lynx

The early season clash between the Connecticut Sun and the Minnesota Lynx is still ongoing at the time of writing, and if the first half is any indication, it could end in a dramatic finish.

Minnesota took over in the first quarter after allowing Connecticut to score the first basket. Despite surrendering the opening field goal of the game, the Lynx went on a huge run to build up a decent lead. Halfway through the game's opening frame, they were up by seven points (14-7).

Connecticut tried to play catchup towards the end of the first quarter, but instead of narrowing the deficit, the score grew even more, going up to 13 at some point. By the quarter's end, the score was at 23-14 in favor of Minnesota.

However, the second quarter told a different story. Connecticut scored 12 unanswered points at the beginning to bring the score to 26-23 before the Lynx scored their first basket.

From that point, it became a neck-and-neck battle between the two teams, as neither was able to build up a significant advantage.

The score was tied at 35 apiece with a little under a minute left in the first half. However, DiJonai Carrington hit a layup with just a little over half a minute left to give her team a two-point lead (37-35).

Neither team scored after that, and both squads entered the halftime break with their roles being somewhat reversed. The Lynx will now be playing catchup, while Connecticut will attempt to widen the gap between them.

Napheesa Collier from the Lynx leads all scorers at the time of writing with 14 points, while Brionna Jones has scored the most points for the Sun so far with 11.

