In Photos: Kalani Brown dazzles in all-black while Monique Billings rocks colorful ensemble for Sun-Wings matchup

Kalani Brown and Monique Billings drew some attention earlier today. The Dallas Wings host the Connecticut Sun at College Park Center, trying to give the best team in the WNBA its second loss of the season.

Ahead of this game, the Wings shared a video of their players arriving at the arena, with some of them breaking down their outfit selection. Brown wore an all-black outfit and Billings went with a colorful skirt and an orange blouse.

Brown didn't say many words when asked about how she was feeling today, noting that it was 'too early.' As for Billings, she was more open to talking about her outfit, although she didn't have an explanation for it.

"I don't even know, but it's fly... Ready to go! See ya," Billings said.

Other players featured in the video were Arike Ogunbowale, who broke down her entire outfit for the cameras, and Satou Sabally, who wore black shorts and a grey top. Teaira McCowan explained she had 'great vibes' with her outfit. Maddy Siegrist, Jacy Sheldon and Lou Lopez Senechal complete the list of players included in this clip.

Angel Reese hypes up Kalani Brown with pre-game outfit against Storm

Kalani Brown has drawn attention from fans and even WNBA colleagues this week. Another all-black outfit earned plenty of comments on social media, as even Chicago Sky's Angel Reese had something to say about Brown's fashion nova body suit.

"Get it sexxyyyyy," Reese wrote underneath this post.

DiJonai Carrington, DeWanna Bonner picked unique outfits to face the Wings

While Kalani Brown and Monique Billings picked their contrasting outfits, the Connecticut Sun duo of DiJonai Carrington and DeWanna Bonner went with similar selections.

Carrington picked a grey sweater with the Boston Celtics name on it, accompanied by a basket. Bonner arrived at the arena with a white Celtics jersey, trying to play mind games with the Wings.

After Luka Doncic and company dismantled the Celtics on Friday with a 122-84 win at American Airlines Center, the Wings showed their support to the Dallas Mavericks.

Today, these two players and the franchise's social media team decided to pick on the Wings with these outfits and remind everybody in Dallas that they're still one game away from losing the 2024 NBA Finals.