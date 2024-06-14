"Get it sexxyyy", "The body is teaaa"- Angel Reese and Travis Kelce's ex react to Kalani Brown's pics

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and NFL star Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole were in awe of Kalani Brown's recent images on her Instagram account. The Dallas Wings center flaunted her frame ahead of their game against the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

Brown shared several pictures of herself before the Wings' in-season tournament matchup with the Storm. She was wearing a tight black outfit that highlighted her curves. She also had some nice leather boots to match with her Fashion Nova piece.

"Body been tea," Brown wrote.

For those wondering what "body been tea" means, it's internet slang for having a beautiful body. Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky and social media influencer Kayla Nicole commented on Kalani Brown's post, admiring her natural curves.

"Get it sexxyyyyy," Reese wrote.

"THE BODY IS TEAAAAAAAA," Nicole commented.

Kalani Brown had eight points, two rebounds and two assists in the Dallas Wings' 92-84 loss to the Seattle Storm. The Wings have now lost six games in a row and went 0-5 in the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are back at the Capitol to take on the Washington Mystics. The last time the Sky was in Washington, D.C., a man harassed Reese's teammate Chennedy Carter, who famously hit Caitlin Clark during a game.

As for Kayla Nicole, she was in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022. She made headlines last year when Kelce began dating superstar singer Taylor Swift.

Angel Reese gets praised by teammate

Angel Reese might be a rookie but already has the leadership qualities to gain praise from Chicago Sky teammate Marina Mabrey. The 27-year-old guard told reporters in a post-practice press conference on Thursday that she loved what she's seeing from the LSU product.

"Yes, every game they get better. Like, Angel comes in the huddle, she's like, 'Hey guys, we got to do this.' That takes a lot of confidence and a lot of like, care and passion for the game to go in there as a rookie and say something in the huddle. So, you know, she's a big personality and she's a really good player," Mabrey said.

It's been a hard season for the Chicago Sky with a record of just 4-7, which is only good for eighth place in the WNBA standings. The Sky are also out of contention to represent the Eastern Conference in the Commissioner's Cup Final, but will play one more in-season tournament game on Friday.