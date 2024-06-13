"He's got like four or five more years": Chris Jones addresses Travis Kelce's retirement rumors

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones have both been on the same team for quite some time. As such, ESPN felt it pertinent to ask Jones about his teammate's potential retirement, according to a Wednesday article published by The Daily Mail.

"I don't even want my mind to even go that far to the R-word. He's got like four or five more years and what is he talking about, right?" Jones said.

Both Jones and Kelce saw contract extensions this offseason. At one point, many questioned whether Jones was going to remain with the Chiefs following the Super Bowl. However, the pass rusher did stay with the team. Now, the question is how long Patrick Mahomes will have access to both Kelce and Jones.

Chris Jones expresses hopes of retiring with Travis Kelce

Jones lumped himself into the equation while speaking about the tight end's retirement. If he backs up what he declared at minicamp, the Chiefs could be set for a double whammy of a loss on both offense and defense. Here's what Jones had to say:

"'We can't let TK go. It's like we retire, we've got to retire together. Give me at least six, four years, then we'll talk about it."

Of course, Jones didn't have to lump himself into the equation, but the pass rusher linked himself to Travis Kelce. The way he made it sound, he wouldn't retire with Kelce if the tight end were to call it quits immediately. However, if the tight end remains around for several years, the two walking off into the sunset together could be a real possibility.

As it stands, the pass rusher was dealt another five-year contract that could also be cut down to three years depending on performance and what the team decides. According to Spotrac, Jones could wrap up his time with the team as soon as 2027 or as late as March 2029.

As for Travis Kelce, the tight end is 35 years old and signed through the 2025 season. For the two to retire together on Jones' timeline, the tight end would need at least a one-year extension from the Kansas City Chiefs. Depending on how the season goes and how the team does, winning it all could net Kelce another year, if he wants it.

There is still plenty of time between then and now, but the bulk of the star's NFL career has been played out. The next step for the tight end will be to decide how he wants to make his exit. Chris Jones appears to have given plenty of thought to his exit already, but is Travis Kelce on the same page?