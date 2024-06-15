In Pictures: Cameron Brink shows off her toned abs in pre-game drip ahead of Sparks vs Lynx matchup

Cameron Brink showed off her fit physique, sporting a simple white top and green joggers that gave fans a look at her toned abs ahead of the LA Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx matchup on Friday. The forward is considered one of the fittest players in the league, and her pre-game outfit lived up to the hype. Completing her ensemble was a green varsity bomber jacket and off-white sneakers.

The 22-year-old has made headlines for her fashion statement, aligning with players like Dijonai Carrington, Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick, who are known for their suave sense of fashion before games.

Cameron Brink shows off her toned abs in her pre-game drip (Image credit: Instagram stories/@la_sparks)

The Sparks made a quick note of her attire and posted it on their stories alongside other stars who arrived in style. However, it was a tough affair on the floor as the Sparks lost 76-81 to the Minnesota Lynx. As for Brink, it was an equally forgettable night, as she didn't score and recorded four rebounds in 18 minutes of action.

Trending

Cameron Brink wished she could have been part of the cover shoot of ESPN's "Body Issue"

Earlier, Cameron Brink revealed that she wanted to be on the cover of the now-defunct ESPN magazine's annual "Body Issue." The forward was recently on the cover of "SLAM" and later in another photoshoot for SKIMS.

"I think just as a female athlete, the [ESPN] Body Issue is just always dope," she said (via foxnews.com). "Just to see how your body as an athlete, purely as an athlete, to appreciate our bodies are our machines. Like it’s how we make our money, so I think that’s always a really cool concept."

On the season front, it has been a mixed campaign for the rebuilding Sparks, who have shown their excellence in patches. Brink has had a good season so far, with 8.1 points, 5,8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. She has been a difference-maker with her hustle and solid game awareness on both ends of the floor. Following the loss to Minnesota, LA is 4-9 and placed ninth overall in the league. Up next, Cameron Brink and the side take on the Atlanta Dream on June 16.