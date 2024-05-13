In Pictures: Steph Curry's godsister Cameron Brink shares doting montage of pics with mother Michelle on Mother's Day

Cameron Brink made sure that she gave her mother all the flowers on Mother’s Day. The WNBA rookie took to her social media to wish her mother Michelle Bain-Brink on the big day and shared snaps of adorable moments on her Instagram.

The Los Angeles Sparks star shared pictures of her mother and her grandmother on her Instagram story. Of several pictures Brink posted on her IG Story, one included her mother proudly adoring her daughter during the game. Brink captioned the picture,

“To my beautiful momma.”

Cameron Brink's IG Story on Mother's Day

The second picture showed a mother-daughter duo taking a selfie together and Brink captioned the post:

“You are my world.”

Cameron Brink's IG Story on Mother's Day

The last picture that Brink shared was of a picture from the older days when Brink was still a kid, cradled by her mother.

“I hope to be half the mother you are one day. Happy Mother’s Day,” Brink wrote.

Cameron Brink's IG Story on Mother's Day

Brink is the god-sister of NBA star Steph Curry, whose mother, Sonya Curry, has been close friends with Brinks' mother since childhood and adopted her as her god-daughter. Since then, Brink has spent her time in a basketball environment.

She has played two preseason games after being drafted at overall No. 2 by the LA Sparks. They have won both preseason games, with Brink averaging nine points, 6.5 rebounds and one block per game.

Cameron Brink credits her mother with her WNBA career

A significant aspect of Cameron Brink’s family relationship is her god-daughter and god-mother relationship with Steph Curry’s mother, Sonya Curry. Sonya and the Curry family had a big hand in raising her in a basketball environment. However, in the midst of all this, credit to her mother Michelle Bain-Brink has unfortunately faded.

Perhaps it is not widely known that Michelle was the real reason behind Brink taking up basketball. Interestingly, Brink’s mother used to work as a product manager for Nike. According to Brink, her mother used to work with Hall of Fame WNBA players Tamika Catchings and Jenn Rizzotti. Michelle Brink also worked on the South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley’s signature shoe.

"My mom was a product line manager at Nike and worked on Dawn Staley’s signature shoe and worked with Tamika Catchings and Jenn Rizzotti," said Brink on her draft night.

Brink also mentioned that initially, as her mother introduced her to basketball, the Los Angeles Sparks’ rookie resisted and did not want to play the game. However, with time, she developed an interest and fell in love with basketball.

Today, Cameron Brink is one of the biggest names in the WNBA. She hit stardom with her college basketball career with Standford and has made a career at the highest level. Brink and Sparks will start their regular season on May 15, against the Atlanta Dream.