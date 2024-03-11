Stanford Cardinal power forward Cameron Brink has consistently proved herself on the basketball court, earning recognition as one of the best players in women’s college basketball.

However, despite her undeniable success in the sport, Cameron’s mother, Michelle Brink, said that the player had different aspirations growing up. In an interview with Slam Magazine, Michelle shared insights into Brink's early ambitions.

"Cameron had always said that she just wanted to be an artist," Michelle explained.

However, it was Steph Curry's mother, Sonya, who encouraged Brink year after year to consider basketball. Initially hesitant, Brink eventually gave it a try, attending half-day camps where she faced tough competition playing against boys.

It wasn't until the family moved to Amsterdam when Brink found a more favorable environment, competing against girls and realizing her potential in basketball.

"After I moved back from Amsterdam, I got involved with the youth team in sixth grade, and I started enjoying it," Brink revealed.

This marked the beginning of Brink's journey in basketball, ultimately leading her to become a star athlete for the Stanford Cardinal.

Cameron Brink hyped-up by mother Michelle Brink before USC loss

Stanford's senior forward is basking in the glow of her recent achievements, notably earning Pac-12 Player of the Year twice and Defensive Player of the Year thrice. Boasting impressive stats, including ranking fourth in Pac-12 for points and second for rebounds, Brink's dominance on the court is unmatched.

Her mother, Michelle, took to Instagram to express pride and love, reminiscing the support she has provided throughout Cameron's basketball journey. Michelle captioned her post:

"What a night @cameronbrink22 - beaming with pride- you are loved ❤️❤️❤️"

However, the Pac-12 championship game took an unexpected turn for Cameron Brink as the USC Trojans secured a 74-61 upset win over No.2 Stanford.

Despite Brink's formidable defense, the Trojans strategically targeted her, limiting her opportunities and affecting her shooting efficiency. The challenging night saw Brink score 19 points, securing 10 rebounds and two assists.

