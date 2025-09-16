The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream will cross swords in Game 2 of the ongoing WNBA playoffs first-round series on Tuesday. Ahead of the do-or-die encounter, the Fever received another disappointing update on Damiris Dantas' health as the Brazilian, who is on a two-year, $197,000 contract, was ruled out due to concussion protocol.Dantas had already missed Game 1 with the same issue, and in her absence, the Fever struggled to match Atlanta's physicality. On Sunday, Stephanie White said she was hopeful Dantas could return but emphasized that it depends on how she progresses through the protocol.&quot;She's gonna she's a big, important part of what we would do in the series, so hopefully she'll able to be able to progress,&quot; White said.Apart from Damiris Dantas, the Indiana Fever will also be without five other players, all of whom have been ruled out for the season. Chloe Bibby (left knee), Caitlin Clark (right groin), Sydney Colson (left knee), Sophie Cunningham (right knee) and Aari McDonald (right foot) will be sidelined and forced to watch from the bench.Meanwhile, Odyssey Sims, who went down with an apparent leg injury in Game 1, is not listed on the injury report. Barring any last-minute setbacks, the team’s starting point guard is expected to suit up for the must-win contest.How to watch Game 2 between Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream?The Indiana Fever will host the Atlanta Dream at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday, Sep. 16. It will be the first home playoff game for the Fever in nine years and tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).The Fever vs. Dream game will be telecast live on ESPN. Live streaming will be available on Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).