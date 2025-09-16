  • home icon
  Indiana Fever Injury Report: $197,100 star ruled out as 6 players to remain sidelined for Game 2 against Dream (Sep. 16)

Indiana Fever Injury Report: $197,100 star ruled out as 6 players to remain sidelined for Game 2 against Dream (Sep. 16)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 16, 2025 11:16 GMT
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Game One - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever Injury Report: $197,100 Damiris Dantas ruled out as 6 players to remain sidelined for Game 2 against Dream (Sep. 16).

The Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream will cross swords in Game 2 of the ongoing WNBA playoffs first-round series on Tuesday. Ahead of the do-or-die encounter, the Fever received another disappointing update on Damiris Dantas' health as the Brazilian, who is on a two-year, $197,000 contract, was ruled out due to concussion protocol.

Dantas had already missed Game 1 with the same issue, and in her absence, the Fever struggled to match Atlanta's physicality. On Sunday, Stephanie White said she was hopeful Dantas could return but emphasized that it depends on how she progresses through the protocol.

"She's gonna she's a big, important part of what we would do in the series, so hopefully she'll able to be able to progress," White said.
Apart from Damiris Dantas, the Indiana Fever will also be without five other players, all of whom have been ruled out for the season. Chloe Bibby (left knee), Caitlin Clark (right groin), Sydney Colson (left knee), Sophie Cunningham (right knee) and Aari McDonald (right foot) will be sidelined and forced to watch from the bench.

Meanwhile, Odyssey Sims, who went down with an apparent leg injury in Game 1, is not listed on the injury report. Barring any last-minute setbacks, the team’s starting point guard is expected to suit up for the must-win contest.

How to watch Game 2 between Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream?

The Indiana Fever will host the Atlanta Dream at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Tuesday, Sep. 16. It will be the first home playoff game for the Fever in nine years and tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Fever vs. Dream game will be telecast live on ESPN. Live streaming will be available on Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
