Indiana Fever Injury Report: Caitlin Clark and 4 others on injury list ahead of big game against Storm (Aug. 26)

The Indiana Fever will again be missing franchise superstar Caitlin Clark and four other players as they take on the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, Aug. 26. The game is crucial in the Fever's playoff hopes as they are currently riding a two-game losing streak and have since slid to the eighth spot in the standings.

Aside from Clark, the team will also be missing guards Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham, and forward Chloe Bibby.

Clark has been out since July 15 due to a groin injury, while McDonald and Colson are both out for the season due to a broken foot and a torn ACL, respectively.

Meanwhile, Cunningham is also set to miss the remainder of the season after tearing her right knee's MCL.

Bibby will also sit out against the Storm as she deals with a left knee injury, which she picked up during warmups of Friday's game against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Fever is currently tied with the Golden State Valkyries with a 19-18 record. The two squads are just 1.0 games above the ninth-seeded LA Sparks, whose team has won six of their last 10 games.

If the Fever beat the Storm on Tuesday, the two teams will have an identical 20-18 record, while Indiana would move up to the sixth seed.

A loss, meanwhile, would put the Fever's playoff hopes in serious jeopardy as they would allow the Sparks to inch closer in the eighth spot.

Fever head coach Stephanie White provides update on Caitlin Clark's recovery status

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White has been weathering adversity throughout the year due to a slew of injuries her players have picked up. The most significant of all is Clark's groin injury, which has derailed the team in the past two months.

On Sunday, White provided an update on Clark's recovery, saying that the Fever star had very limited basketball activity during a pre-game warmup against the Lynx.

"It was a good step, because she got out there on the floor with us for the first time, part of the sort of return to activity thing,” White said. “But it was all very low, low-maintenance, you know, 5-on-0 low intensity stuff. So I think just getting her back out there, getting her comfortable, and see where she goes.“

If Clark gets back to the court on time, the Fever would get an immediate boost, especially after the injuries to their guards.

For now, the team has to continue to cling to a top-eight seed to advance to the playoffs for the second straight year.

