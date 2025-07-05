The Indiana Fever are set to square off against the LA Sparks in a high-stakes interconference regular season clash on Saturday. However, the Fever will be without a few key players, most notably, star point guard Caitlin Clark.

According to the team’s official injury report, Clark continues to recover from a left groin injury and remains some distance from a full return. While the former Iowa sensation participated in Friday’s practice, her involvement was limited to light shooting drills and she has yet to engage in full-contact or high-intensity practice.

Caitlin Clark is set to miss her fifth straight game, including the Commissioner's Cup final, due to her ongoing groin injury. Earlier in the season, the two-time All-Star also sat out five consecutive games with a quad strain, making it a frustrating and injury-plagued campaign that has kept her sidelined more often than not.

In addition to Clark, the Indiana Fever will once again be without veteran center Damiris Dantas, who remains on national duty with Brazil. Dantas is currently competing in the AmeriCup tournament and played a key role in Brazil's dominant 84-61 quarterfinal win over Mexico on Friday.

During the contest, Dantas gave fans a scare after tweaking her ankle and briefly exiting the game. Fortunately, she returned in the second half and delivered a stellar performance, finishing with a team-high 24 points to lead Brazil into the semifinals.

How to watch LA Sparks vs. Indiana Fever?

The Indiana Fever will host the LA Sparks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, July 5. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Sparks vs. Fever game will be broadcast live on WTHR Channel 13 (local) and Spectrum SportsNet (local). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

