Indiana Fever injury report: Concerns rise 2x WNBA champion ruled out ahead of showdown vs Connecticut Sun (June 17)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 17, 2025 10:46 GMT
The Indiana Fever will be without veteran forward DeWanna Bonner for a second straight game as she remains away from the team due to personal reasons. Bonner was officially listed on the Fever’s injury report ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the Connecticut Sun.

The two-time WNBA champion also missed the team’s previous outing, a dominant 102-88 win over the New York Liberty. While the exact reason for her absence has not been disclosed, coach Stephanie White recently shared that Bonner is doing as well as possible under the circumstances.

Following the news of her continued absence, concerned Fever fans took to social media with heartfelt reactions.

DeWanna Bonner joined the Indiana Fever in the offseason, signing a one-year, $200,000 deal in free agency. While her presence has brought valuable veteran leadership and championship experience to the young roster, she has yet to fully hit her stride on the court in a Fever uniform.

Bonner began the season in the starting lineup but was later moved to a bench role, where she continued to log meaningful minutes before stepping away from the team. Still searching for her breakout game with Indiana, the seasoned forward is currently averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun?

The Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun game will take place on Tuesday, June 17, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Fever vs. Sun game will be telecast live on MeTV Indianapolis (local) and NBC SPORTS BOSTON (local) while pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. For those looking to stream the game live, it will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

