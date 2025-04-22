Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham’s sister proudly gushes over her major hometown honor

Newly signed Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham was named to the 2025 Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame on Monday, earning the honor in her very first year of eligibility. The Missouri native, who played for the Tigers from 2015 to 19, became the first inductee for the Missouri Athletics 2025 Hall of Fame Class.

Sophie's sister, Lindsey Cuningham, proudly gushed over her sister's hometown honor in an Instagram story.

"You should be so proud, @sophie_cham 💛 As hometown kids, this honor is even more special for our family!" Lindsey captioned the story.

Sophie reshared her sister's Instagram story with the caption:

"To do it with you is one of my favorite memories, sis 💞"

Image: @sophie_cham IG

In her previous story, Sophie shared her reaction to the prestigious honor.

"speechless for once 💛 brought me tears of gratitude and nothing but love for everyone who's been a part of this wild ride with me. God has been faithful through it all!" Sophie wrote.

Image: @sophie_cham IG

Sophie Cunningham had an impressive run at Missouri right from the start, being named SEC Freshman of the Year for the 2015-16 season, and earning All-SEC First-Team honors in the following three seasons. She finished her historic collegiate career as the school's all-time leading scorer (2,187 points) and all-time leader in free throws made (537).

Sophie was picked No. 13 in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury. Since then, the 6-foot-1 guard has been a part of the Mercury before being acquired by the Indiana Fever ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

Sophie Cunningham shares initial impression of joining Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever made several moves during the WNBA free agency earlier this year, one of which was to acquire Sophie Cunningham. During her introductory press conference with the team in March, Cunningham shared her initial reaction to the news of her being traded to the Fever.

"My first thought was, 'Oh, heck yeah, we're about to go win a championship,'" Cunningham said.

"That's exactly where my mind went. It's all about the people; it's about the culture. I learned a lot out there, but I'm ready to move on, to something bigger and better, and have a lot of great players around me to seriously go win a championship."

Along with being a fierce competitor and a hard worker on both ends of the floor, Sophie Cunningham is expected to be a perfect fit for the Fever's style of play around Caitlin Clark.

Cunningham is expected to make her debut for the team on May 3 when the Fever hosts the Washington Mystics for their first preseason game. She concluded the 2024 season averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals, shooting 42.9% from the field, including 37.8% from deep.

