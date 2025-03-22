Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson reacts to Flau’jae Johnson’s commercials taking over March Madness

Indiana Fever's new addition, Sydney Colson, reacted to Flau'jae Johnson's inquiry about her commercials on Friday. With March Madness already underway, the 2023 NCAA champion was recruited to star in Powerade's "What It Takes" campaign.

Ad

The commercials were popular, and Johnson asked fans if they were annoyed by seeing her on TV all the time.

"Yall tired of seeing my commercials?🤣🤣" Johnson asked on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Colson was one of the people who responded. She rejected that notion and said she had watched those ads multiple times.

"Nope, seen bout 4️⃣ of em so far 🔥," Colson responded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is the second consecutive year Johnson has been featured in a Powerade campaign. After signing an NIL deal with the company in January 2024, she appeared in the "It Takes More" campaign.

"What It Takes" is the sequel of that campaign, with Johnson now having a bigger role than last year when she shared the spotlight with then-USC star Isaiah Collier.

Johnson wrote an original song that included Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade as the video director.

Ad

After rising to stardom last year, helping the LSU Tigers reach the Elite Eight when Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes took them out, Johnson took the torch from Angel Reese and is trying to win a second national championship alongside Aneesah Morrow and more this season.

Meanwhile, Sydney Colson will share touches with Clark in her first season with the Indiana Fever.

Sydney Colson shared message to Las Vegas Aces ahead of first season with Indiana Fever

After spending three years with the Las Vegas Aces, Sydney Colson joined the Indiana Fever as a free agent. With stops in New York, San Antonio, Minnesota and Chicago, she joined her sixth team in the league.

Ad

On March 12, Colson shared a touching message to her former team, thanking the people who accompanied her during this time.

"Ima miss playin w/ y’all, but more importantly ima miss annoying y’all in the locker room, the training room, the weight room, the plane, the bus, the hotel, at restaurants, & even in the comfort of ur homes," said Colson in her post, showing how much her teammates meant to her. "I really am so grateful that God blessed me for years by calling y’all teammates & sisters."

Ad

Colson is joining a team with championship expectations. They hope her championship experience can take them closer to that goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback