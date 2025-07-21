  • home icon
  Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson's sister posts message as Travis Hunter's wife's emotional meltdown goes viral

Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson's sister posts message as Travis Hunter’s wife's emotional meltdown goes viral

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 21, 2025 12:57 GMT
Indiana Fever's Sydney Colson's sister reacts to Travis Hunter's wife's viral breakdown

Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson’s sister, Simone, reacted to Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee’s, viral emotional meltdown. Lenee shared an old TikTok video that shows Lenee crying on the bathroom floor.

In the caption, Hunter’s wife reflected on how far she’s come, emphasizing that she doesn’t recognize the girl in the video. Inspired by Renee’s journey, Colson’s sister left a heartfelt message under The Shade Room’s post, highlighting her journey.

“Good for her! Love to see people grow! ♥️,” Simone Colson wrote.
Sydney Colson's sister's reaction to Leanna Lenee's meltdown.

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter tied the knot with Leanna Lenee in May. Their marriage comes after a tumultuous period, as Lenee faced harsh criticism on social media this past year. Shortly after Hunter was drafted, multiple accounts on X began to claim that Lenee had been cheating on the football star.

Several pictures, videos and private conversations began to circulate on social media, all targeting Lenee and accusing her of cheating. Despite the noise, Travis Hunter staunchly defended his wife, saying that all the critics on social media are only posting clickbait content. Lenee denied the rumors and subsequently deactivated many of her social media accounts.

Sydney Colson sends a heartfelt message to her sister on her birthday

Sydney Colson wrote a heartfelt message for her sister Simone Colson, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday. Colson shared a childhood photograph of the siblings and wrote a message below, calling Simone, the "best big sis in the world."

“Happy birthday to the best big sis in the world! Love you so much & hope you felt super special today @monecolson !! 🥳🎈🎂🖤🎊, ” Colson wrote.
Colson's birthday message for her sister

Sydney Colson is in the midst of her first season with the Indiana Fever. She has been solid for the team, averaging 2.5 points and 2.0 assists through 22 appearances. Colson’s impact goes beyond the stat sheet, as she is one of the better perimeter defenders on the Fever’s roster.

She has also contributed a lot of valuable minutes in Caitlin Clark’s absence. The Fever star has been dealing with injuries since the start of the season and has missed 10 games. Colson has been key during those stretches, providing the team with much-needed backcourt rotation.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
