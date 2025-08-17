Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Player Stats and Box Score for Aug.17 | 2025 WNBA season

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Aug 17, 2025 18:24 GMT
Player Stats and Box Score for Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Aug.17 (image credit: getty)

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun was one of the five games scheduled on Sunday. The Fever were once again playing without Caitlin Clark. After a massive win over the Chicago Sky on Aug. 9, they lost their last two games and are desperate for a win.

However, it seemed like the Sun were more desperate to get a victory, especially in light of their intense rivalry with Indiana. In the first eight minutes of the game, Connecticut held its opponent to just nine points against their 17. By the end of the first quarter, the Fever trailed 24-11.

The second quarter only made it worse for the team as its players continued to miss shots throughout the quarter. Odyssey Sims, who was 3-for-3 in the first quarter, missed her next four. Only Natasha Howard had it going in the quarter, scoring eight of her 13 points. The quarter ended with the Sun extending the lead to 19 points. The score was 48-29 at halftime.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTBLKTO
Natasha Howard135000
Aliyah Boston48112
Odyssey Sims61203
Kelsey Mitchell41302
Sophie Cunningham01001
Damiris Dantas00002
Chloe Bibby 0 1 000
Makayla Timpson2 1 100
Lexie Hull0 2201
Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTBLKTO
Aneesah Morrow77010
Tina Charles123212
Bria Hartley00003
Marina Mabrey121302
Leila Lacan22820
Aaliyah Edwards52000
Olivia Nelson-Ododa 3 2011
Saniya Rivers71 101
Rayah Marshall
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

