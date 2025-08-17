Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Player Stats and Box Score for Aug.17 | 2025 WNBA season

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun was one of the five games scheduled on Sunday. The Fever were once again playing without Caitlin Clark. After a massive win over the Chicago Sky on Aug. 9, they lost their last two games and are desperate for a win.

However, it seemed like the Sun were more desperate to get a victory, especially in light of their intense rivalry with Indiana. In the first eight minutes of the game, Connecticut held its opponent to just nine points against their 17. By the end of the first quarter, the Fever trailed 24-11.

The second quarter only made it worse for the team as its players continued to miss shots throughout the quarter. Odyssey Sims, who was 3-for-3 in the first quarter, missed her next four. Only Natasha Howard had it going in the quarter, scoring eight of her 13 points. The quarter ended with the Sun extending the lead to 19 points. The score was 48-29 at halftime.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Indiana Fever player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST BLK TO Natasha Howard 13 5 0 0 0 Aliyah Boston 4 8 1 1 2 Odyssey Sims 6 1 2 0 3 Kelsey Mitchell 4 1 3 0 2 Sophie Cunningham 0 1 0 0 1 Damiris Dantas 0 0 0 0 2 Chloe Bibby 0 1 0 0 0 Makayla Timpson 2 1 1 0 0 Lexie Hull 0 2 2 0 1

Connecticut Sun player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST BLK TO Aneesah Morrow 7 7 0 1 0 Tina Charles 12 3 2 1 2 Bria Hartley 0 0 0 0 3 Marina Mabrey 12 1 3 0 2 Leila Lacan 2 2 8 2 0 Aaliyah Edwards 5 2 0 0 0 Olivia Nelson-Ododa 3 2 0 1 1 Saniya Rivers 7 1 1 0 1 Rayah Marshall

