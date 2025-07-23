Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 22 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Indiana Fever locked horns against the New York Liberty in a high-stakes regular season clash at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday. This marked the fourth meeting between the two teams this season, with New York having won two of the previous three matchups.Missing star guard Caitlin Clark, the Fever came into the contest with a 12-11 record, placing them third in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Liberty boasted a league-leading 15-6 record in the East, sitting atop the conference and second overall in the WNBA standings.For Indiana, coach Stephanie White rolled out a starting lineup featuring Aari McDonald, Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston. On the opposing side, New York head coach Sandy Brondello started Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu, Leonie Fiebich, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.The opening quarter was tightly contested, with the Fever leaning on Howard’s early scoring burst to stay competitive. The veteran forward poured in eight points in the first period, while Fiebich and Jones each scored five for the Liberty, helping New York edge ahead with a 23-22 lead going into the second quarter.Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell ignited the offense in the second quarter. Their efforts fueled the Fever’s surge, sending Indiana into halftime with a 46-42 advantage.Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Score (July 22)Indiana FeverPLAYERMINFGM-AFG%3PM-A3P%FTM-AFT%Plus/MinusOREBDREBREBASTPFSTLTOBSPTSSophie Cunningham17:012-4502-4500-006022001006Natasha Howard14:294-5800-002-2100130330213010Aliyah Boston14:034-944.40-100-0010156220108Aari McDonald16:412-4500-101-11006112422105Kelsey Mitchell17:145-10502-4502-210091122111014Lexie Hull9:311-333.31-333.30-00-10000111003Sydney Colson6:050-000-000-00-7000101100Damiris Dantas4:550-300-200-00-7000000100Caitlin Clark0:000-000-000-000000000000Makayla Timpson0:000-000-000-000000000000Brianna Turner0:000-000-000-000000000000New York LibertyPLAYERMINFGM-AFG%3PM-A3P%FTM-AFT%Plus/MinusOREBDREBREBASTPFSTLTOBSPTSLeonie Fiebich15:042-366.71-11002-2100-8022121107Breanna Stewart16:052-4500-102-2100-6000111206Jonquel Jones11:111-714.31-333.32-21002145210105Sabrina Ionescu15:501-714.31-333.30-00-9033400113Natasha Cloud13:102-366.71-11000-00-3011321305Isabelle Harrison8:493-31000-000-00-6123001006Kennedy Burke8:273-31001-11000-001000000007Marine Johannès7:291-2501-2500-007011000003Stephanie Talbot3:550-000-000-002000101300Rebekah Gardner0:000-000-000-000000000000Nyara Sabally0:000-000-000-000000000000Jaylyn Sherrod0:000-000-000-000000000000Note: The scores are updated till halftime.