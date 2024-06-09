"Insane motion" — WNBA fans react to 'Catlin Clark robbed' sign appearing at AEW Collision

Caitlin Clark's non-inclusion in Team USA Women’s team roster has led to a hilarious sign showing up at the least expected place. During the ongoing All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, one of the audience members held out a sign stating:

“Caitlin Clark got robbed.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Indiana Fever sensation was not made a part of the 12-member team that is set to travel to the Paris Olympics in 2025. The decision has been reported to be at the behest of at least two WNBA veterans, who thought that Clark’s large fanbase would not be happy if she received limited playing time at the event.

The decision has been met with criticism from fans and analysts alike, with the fan in question also seemingly communicating the same message. The image, shared on Twitter by user @JJWilliamsWON, led to a range of reactions from fellow WNBA fans, with one saying:

Expand Tweet

Many fans agreed with the sign in general, with one claiming that the statement in itself was accurate:

"That also the reference means she doesn't get to compete in this year's Olympics in France."

"It is in Iowa so…"

Some, however, also seemed to suggest that Clark’s non-inclusion was not a robbery:

Expand Tweet

Regardless, most fans agreed that Clark should have been included. However, as the event was held in Iowa — and Clark initially rose to superstardom as an Iowa Hawkeye superstar — the love on display at the AEW event is not a huge surprise.

Caitlin Clark is not sweating over non-inclusion in Team USA roster

While Clark’s absence came as a huge surprise and led to allegations about her fellow WNBA players not supporting her enough, the player herself is not too worried. Speaking at a recent press conference, Clark said that it gives her something to work toward, in the future:

"I know it could have gone either way with me being on the team not being on team," Clark said. ... "Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives you something to work for."

Clark’s absence was said to be due to several Team USA veterans airing fears about the kind of response her fanbase might come up with. However, as far as her performances are concerned thus far, the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft appears to have done more than enough to be considered for a berth.

Thus far, Caitlin Clark has produced 16.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. This has happened alongside a healthy 48.1% conversion rate, with Clark’s best performance coming in her most recent game, against the Washington Mystics.

The 22-year-old hit a season-high of 30 points, a tally she had previously reached against Cameron Brink’s LA Sparks, albeit in a loss. However, against the Mystics, fans got a stellar glimpse of her strengths, both in her playmaking and shooting. Clark returned with seven three-pointers, which came via just 13 attempts, representing a 53.8% success rate from beyond the arc.