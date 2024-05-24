The WNBA has been getting a lot of attention since the 2024 season started, especially with new players like Angel Reese and Cameron Brink making it to the league. Among the new generation, Caitlin Clark is the one getting more recognition given her status.

Many fans started watching the competition for her, but not everybody is happy with the way some people are 'assessing' the product. Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud took to Twitter to voice her thoughts

"I’m tired of hearing men talk about our league knowing nothing about our history. Invest or stfu. Respectfully," she wrote today.

After Barkley criticized WNBA players over the way they guarded Caitlin Clark in her first four games, a series of players responded to the former NBA MVP. The Los Angeles Sparks' Dearica Hamby couldn't believe Barkley's words. Angel Reese took a shot at Clark and the analyst after beating the New York Liberty on Thursday, and now Cloud appears to be sending the same message.

The WNBA is getting more attention due to the young players. Having a player like Clark is a big plus for the league. However, it seems like they still have work to do to take the league to the next level and don't hurt its growth.

Natasha Cloud shares cryptic message after WNBA game against former team

Natasha Cloud has been very active on social media. After putting on a big performance against her former team, the Washington Mystics, she also hopped on Twitter to send a cryptic message.

Following her 14-point, 10-assist performance, the guard shared her thoughts in a short post.

"I can’t tell y’all how safe I feel to be myself. Im thankful man."

Her relationship with the Mystics deteriorated during her final years with the team. They didn't make an offer to keep her in DC, leading to a move to Phoenix.

The Mercury has an intriguing project with Diana Taurasi and Kahlea Cooper. They aren't considered strong favorites for the title, but as the 2024 WNBA season unfolds, Phoenix can become a threat to the rest of the league.