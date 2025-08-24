The Indiana Fever will remain extremely shorthanded during their rematch against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Ahead of the contest, the franchise added another point guard to its injury list as newly acquired Odyssey Sims joined Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and others on the report.Sims sustained a right groin injury during Friday’s game against the Lynx and is listed as probable for Sunday’s showdown. Her seven-day contract expires on Sunday, but she has traveled with the team to Minnesota, which is a good sign that the injury isn’t serious and that she could be re-signed ahead of the game.With Sims becoming the sixth player added to the Fever’s injury report, WNBA fans didn’t shy away from commenting on the franchise’s continued bad luck with injuries this season.&quot;Investigate the training staff,&quot; a fan said.Share the tiaras! @lyokangirlLINKInvestigate the training staffSaid another:Trent Harvey @TheTrentHarveyLINKThis is literally insane. Right groin!?A fan commented:SgtMAD @Teh_BasharLINKits amazing how the refs allow the the rest of the wnba to assault the fever players on a regular basisCommented another:I Love @MizTypedLINKWhat are they doing to them in the weight room and at practice? And add some electrolytes for the all these muscle injuries...A fan wrote:Brettku🐉 @BrettBreakerZLINKHow does this many injuries happen? No other team in the league has as many injuries right now does it?Wrote another:E @TruthToLight15LINKNothing wrong with having the locker room cleansed with some sage and blessed by a Priest.17 players have played for Indiana Fever this seasonThe Indiana Fever had 11 players on their roster on opening day. With injuries ravaging the franchise, their most recently signed player, Aerial Powers, is set to become the 17th player to represent the Fever this season.Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Brianna Turner, Damiris Dantas, Makayla Timpson, DeWanna Bonner, Aari McDonald, Chloe Bibby, Odyssey Sims, Kyra Lambert, Shey Peddy and Aerial Powers have all been part of the Fever roster this year.Indiana Fever @IndianaFeverLINKStatus Report for tomorrow’s game against Minnesota: Odyssey Sims - Probable (right groin) Chloe Bibby - Out (left knee) Caitlin Clark - Out (right groin) Sydney Colson - Out (left knee) Sophie Cunningham - Out (right knee) Aari McDonald - Out (right foot)The biggest blow for the team has been the lengthy absence of Clark, who has suffered four separate injuries this season. The superstar point guard has not been entirely ruled out and there is growing optimism that she might return to lead the team’s playoff push.Meanwhile, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson have already been ruled out for the season. Chloe Bibby is sidelined with a left knee injury and it remains to be seen whether the sharpshooter will suit up for Indiana again this year.