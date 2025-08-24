  • home icon
  "Investigate the training staff": WNBA fans frustrated as Fever's injury list grows longer with PG setback ahead of Lynx clash

"Investigate the training staff": WNBA fans frustrated as Fever’s injury list grows longer with PG setback ahead of Lynx clash

By Atishay Jain
Published Aug 24, 2025 02:07 GMT
WNBA: AUG 17 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
"Investigate the training staff": WNBA fans frustrated as Fever’s injury report grows longer with PG setback ahead of Lynx clash. (Image Source: Getty)

The Indiana Fever will remain extremely shorthanded during their rematch against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Ahead of the contest, the franchise added another point guard to its injury list as newly acquired Odyssey Sims joined Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and others on the report.

Sims sustained a right groin injury during Friday’s game against the Lynx and is listed as probable for Sunday’s showdown. Her seven-day contract expires on Sunday, but she has traveled with the team to Minnesota, which is a good sign that the injury isn’t serious and that she could be re-signed ahead of the game.

With Sims becoming the sixth player added to the Fever’s injury report, WNBA fans didn’t shy away from commenting on the franchise’s continued bad luck with injuries this season.

"Investigate the training staff," a fan said.
Said another:

A fan commented:

Commented another:

A fan wrote:

Wrote another:

17 players have played for Indiana Fever this season

The Indiana Fever had 11 players on their roster on opening day. With injuries ravaging the franchise, their most recently signed player, Aerial Powers, is set to become the 17th player to represent the Fever this season.

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Brianna Turner, Damiris Dantas, Makayla Timpson, DeWanna Bonner, Aari McDonald, Chloe Bibby, Odyssey Sims, Kyra Lambert, Shey Peddy and Aerial Powers have all been part of the Fever roster this year.

The biggest blow for the team has been the lengthy absence of Clark, who has suffered four separate injuries this season. The superstar point guard has not been entirely ruled out and there is growing optimism that she might return to lead the team’s playoff push.

Meanwhile, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson have already been ruled out for the season. Chloe Bibby is sidelined with a left knee injury and it remains to be seen whether the sharpshooter will suit up for Indiana again this year.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

