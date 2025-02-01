Is Aliyah Boston playing tonight against Mist BC? Latest on Vinyl BC center's status for Unrivaled game (Feb. 1)

The Vinyl Basketball Club is set to square off against the Mist Basketball Club in a crunch Unrivaled game on Saturday. Star center Aliyah Boston will take the court for Vinyl BC, with no fitness concerns surrounding her availability. However, it remains uncertain whether she will start or come off the bench.

Boston was in the starting lineup for Vinyl BC’s previous game against the Lunar Owls, alongside Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale. She stepped in for Dearica Hamby, who missed the matchup due to personal reasons. Typically, Boston has played as a reserve when Hamby is available.

As a starter against the Lunar Owls, the two-time WNBA All-Star put up an impressive performance in 13 minutes, narrowly missing out on a double-double. She tallied 14 points, nine rebounds and one assist while committing just one turnover. The former South Carolina standout shot 6 of 13 from the field and converted her lone free throw attempt.

Across four games in the competition, Aliyah Boston has averaged 8.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She will aim for another strong showing as she goes up against Breanna Stewart and the Mist BC.

Vinyl BC started the tournament on a high note, securing back-to-back victories. However, their momentum was halted as they suffered defeats in their next two outings. With this upcoming matchup, they will look to get back on track.

Where to watch Vinyl BC vs. Mist BC?

The Unrivaled game between the Vinyl BC and Mist BC is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the the Wayfair Arena in Miami. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PT).

The Vinyl BC vs. Mist BC game will be telecast live on TNT and truTV while the live streaming will be available on Max, TSN + and YouTube Live.

